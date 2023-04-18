FORT ERIE, ON, April 18, 2023 /CNW/ - One man was arrested and three duffle bags full of cocaine found as a result of a secondary inspection at the Fort Erie border crossing.

On March 14th, 2023, a commercial truck entered Canada at the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) Peace Bridge port of entry in Fort Erie, Ontario, and was referred for a secondary examination. During the inspection of the trailer, border services officers discovered three duffle bags containing bricks of cocaine, weighing approximately 70 kg.

The CBSA arrested the driver and seized the suspected cocaine. RCMP Niagara on the Lake Border Integrity took over the arrest of Gursimran SINGH and seized the cocaine.

Gursimran SINGH (26) of Brampton, Ontario, is charged with:

Importation of cocaine - contrary to Section 6(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

SINGH was released on conditions and his next court date has been set for May 4th at 9:00a.m. at Robert S.K Welch Court house, located at 59 Church St. St Catharine's, Ontario.

The excellent collaboration between RCMP Niagara on the Lake Border Integrity and Canada Border Services Agency Southern Ontario Region has resulted in charges and an execution of a search warrant. Both agencies are working closely together to continue the investigation.

Visit the RCMP in Ontario newsroom for photographs of the suspected cocaine that was seized.

"The safety and security of Canadians is our government's top priority. I want to thank the dedicated CBSA and RCMP officers for their excellent work in stopping dangerous narcotics from coming into the country and I look forward to seeing the difference they continue to make in keeping our communities safe."

The Honourable Marco E. L. Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety

"Our joint effort with the CBSA has led to the removal of narcotics from Canadian streets, a loss of revenue for Organized Crime, and criminal charges against the importer. This collaboration demonstrates our continued commitment in working together effectively to disrupt the flow of controlled drugs coming into Canada."

Superintendent Rae Bolsterli, Officer in Charge, RCMP Border Integrity Program, O Division.

"This cocaine seizure is the result of hard work and diligence from the CBSA and RCMP who are committed to stopping illegal activity at our borders. I am proud of our officers who work hard every day to keep Canadians safe."

Kim Upper, Director, Fort Erie District Operations, Canada Border Services Agency

Anyone with information regarding criminal activity is encouraged to contact their local police, the RCMP at 1-800-387-0020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Smuggling narcotics and other Customs Act contraventions may lead to prosecution in a court of law. For foreign nationals this may mean removal from Canada , and a ban on returning to Canada .

contraventions may lead to prosecution in a court of law. For foreign nationals this may mean removal from , and a ban on returning to . For the latest narcotics statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency seizures.

If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060.

