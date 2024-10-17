In addition to tickets, selected young people across Canada will receive an all-expenses-paid Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour experience

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - RBC is proud to announce its support of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada to send 20 youth from its national network to see Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour. Recipients selected by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada have been gifted the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see one of the Toronto or Vancouver shows with an all-expenses-paid experience, along with a parent, guardian or Big Brothers Big Sisters mentor. With recipients attending from six different provinces, those outside of Toronto and Vancouver will also be provided with travel and accommodations courtesy of RBC.

RBC is the Official Financial Services Partner and an Official Ticket Access Partner of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour for all Canadian tour dates.

"This partnership is one of the many ways RBC is helping to make Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour as nationally accessible as possible," said Mary DePaoli, executive vice president and chief marketing officer, RBC. "We have been a proud, long-standing partner of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada, an organization that does incredible work in supporting young people faced with adversities, and we look forward to sharing this unforgettable experience with our recipients."

Since 1983, RBC and RBC Foundation have provided over $8.8 million in funding to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada to support programming that helps equip young people with skills for a thriving future. With funding from RBC Foundation, the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada Big Possibilities mentoring program will reach approximately 1,000 youth mentors across Canada from 2023 to 2026 with a unified national approach for mentorship and skill development that is necessary for successful future employment.

"This experience will undoubtedly create lasting memories and bring immense joy to the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada recipients attending Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour," said Jill Zelmanovits, president and chief executive officer, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada. "Moments like this offer hope and inspire young people faced with challenges, and we're grateful for RBC's continued support of our organization."

"Getting the opportunity to have this concert experience is hugely exciting," said Kari Lick, Big Sister mentor to Jazlynn from Langley, BC. "We are so grateful and can't wait to see what the evening has in store. Thanks to RBC and the RBC Foundation for this amazing opportunity!"

