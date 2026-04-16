TORONTO, April 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, RBC released its 2025 Sustainability Report. The report provides an overview of our sustainability focus areas, impact levers and advancing sustainability topics, as well as highlights and metrics on factors relevant to RBC. The 2025 Sustainability Report is now available at https://www.rbc.com/our-impact/sustainability-reporting.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 101,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet.

For more information, please contact:

Siriphone Maldonado, RBC Communications

SOURCE RBC