TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - The Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) has been chosen by the Canadian public as Canada's Most Respected Retail Bank.

The award for Retail Banking (personal, family, branch, and community operations) is based on a national public opinion poll of 4,035 Canadians, between November 26 and December 3, 2020 undertaken by Maru/Blue Public Opinion Research.

"This is an outstanding achievement, especially in these challenging times. RBC employees and operations are receiving this award because of their ability to adapt and focus their offerings, and their service to customers," said Jeff Munn, Executive Director, DART I&C Award Program. "This is a very challenging task to accomplish on a national basis. Sincere congratulations are well in order."

Munn continued, "These Awards are based on independent national public research, not by nominations, write-in efforts or a committee process. We believe corporate respect is now the most valued currency that any company can own."

Canada's Most Respected Cellular Provider will be named in January on the website: www.canadasmostrespected.com.

Candidate organizations are chosen from publicly available industry information, with the ranked results, data tables, and methodology, available on the Award website.

The DART Insight and Communications (DART I&C) "Most Respected Corporation Program" was launched November 9, 2020. DART I&C (www.dartincom.ca) was founded by strategic communications‎ expert Victoria Ollers and veteran pollster John Wright.

