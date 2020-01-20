RBC reinvents the scholarship with launch of new, skills-focused RBC Future Launch Scholarship

RBC to award 450 scholarships to part-time or non-students to pursue skills-focused learning opportunities and unlock their future potential

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, RBC opened applications for the RBC Future Launch Scholarship – a reimagined, skills-focused scholarship program designed for Canadian youth to gain new skills or build on existing ones.

RBC will award 450 scholarships of $1,500 to youth (aged 15 to 29) who are part-time or non-students through three application windows in 2020. The funds can be used to support a wide range of learning opportunities, including short-term courses, workshops, certificates, or online training – and their associated costs (tuition, travel, tools, books, etc.).

Unlike traditional scholarships, applicants will not be required to submit grades or transcripts. Recipients will instead be selected based on their drive, commitment to lifelong learning, and how they plan to pursue their chosen learning opportunity. Applicants will also be able to submit non-traditional reference materials, such as visual art, music, poetry, or video blogs. RBC has partnered with Universities Canada – the voice of Canada's universities and a national leader in scholarship management for more than 50 years – who will administer/adjudicate the applications and award the scholarships across the country.

"We've listened to Canadian youth and believe our reimagined scholarship will better address the support young people need to thrive in today's rapidly-changing economy," said Mark Beckles, Senior Director, Youth Strategy and Innovation, RBC. "By enabling young people to learn a new skill or build on existing ones, we are empowering them to create a stronger future for themselves."

The scholarship is made possible through a donation from the RBC Foundation in support of RBC Future Launch – an initiative designed to help Canadian youth prepare for the jobs of tomorrow. Launched in 2017, the initiative is directing $500 million to programs supporting skills development, networking, work experience, and increased access to mental well-being supports and services. RBC Future Launch is RBC's largest-ever commitment to a social issue.

The first application deadline for the RBC Future Launch Scholarship is April 30, 2020. To learn more or apply for the scholarship, visit www.rbc.com/flscholarship.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 85,000+ employees who bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 34 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.

SOURCE RBC

For further information: Josh Humeniuk, Corporate Communications, RBC, 416-567-5607, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.rbc.com

