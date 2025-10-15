TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - RBC is pleased to announce it has earned the most awards among Canada's Big 5 banks in the 2025 Ipsos Financial Service Excellence Awards, with wins in 10 categories. In addition, RBC is the only Big Five financial institution to be a sole award recipient, earning four: Recommend to Friends or Family (Net Promoter Score), Financial Planning & Advice, ATM Banking Excellence, and Online Banking Excellence.

These awards, based on 47,969 completed surveys for the 2025 Ipsos Customer Service Index (CSI) program year ending September 2025, recognize Canadian financial institutions for excellence in customer experience.

"This recognition acknowledges the exceptional advice our advisors provide to Canadians every day, and the positive impact our investments in digital, advice-led experiences, and seamless channel integration are having across all of our product and service offerings," said Erica Nielsen, Group Head, Personal Banking, RBC. "We know our clients want personalized, trusted, banking experiences – whether online, with an advisor, or in-branch. RBC's results in these awards underscores our progress towards delivering on our goal of putting clients at the centre of everything we do and consistently providing exceptional service."

The 2025 awards come during a period when Canadian financial institutions have demonstrated resilience despite economic headwinds and an increasingly competitive financial landscape. According to Ipsos, consumer expectations around simplicity, value, and delivering seamless experiences continue to shift in this competitive environment.

RBC's recognition spans multiple award categories, reinforcing the bank's position as a leader in customer service excellence among Canada's largest financial institutions. The bank's comprehensive approach to customer experience has consistently earned top recognition in this annual program.

"Our clients inspire us to be better everyday," added Nielsen. "These awards remind us to maintain our relentless focus on putting our client needs first through investments in our people, as well as the latest tools and technology, so that we can consistently deliver outstanding service across all our channels."

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 101,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet.

For more information, please contact:

Habiba Ahmad, RBC Communications, 437-993-3245

SOURCE RBC Royal Bank