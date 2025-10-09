From community events to educational webinars, Ownr is meeting small business owners where they are

TORONTO, Oct. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - With sentiment in Canada towards entrepreneurship strong and resilient, aspiring and current small business owners are remaining steadfast in their entrepreneurial journey.

According to the annual RBC Small Business Poll, eight in ten Canadians view entrepreneurship as a viable way to earn a living. Earlier this year, Ownr's survey of entrepreneurs found that 79 per cent of small business owners are willing to make personal and financial sacrifices to keep their businesses running.

To celebrate entrepreneurs who are dedicated to turning their business dreams into reality, Ownr is showing up for small business owners throughout the month of October. Each of the initiatives will focus on a critical pillar for small business growth, creating touchpoints for Ownr to play a role in supporting small businesses.

Scaling your business: From October 11 to 12, Ownr is collaborating with The Welcome Market to host a curated retail pop-up experience featuring Toronto-based small business owners. Ownr x The Welcome Market is open to the public from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm at 938 Queen Street West. Learn more at get.ownr.co/lp/ownr-market.

Operating your business: On October 22, Ownr is hosting a virtual, one-day conference with different webinars covering integral topics such as legal, compliance, business structures, and insurance to provide small business owners with insights for their business. Keep an eye out for registration information on ownr.co.

Building your business: Ownr's Small Business Month Contest will award one entrepreneur with $1,000 to invest in their small business. As funding gaps continue to prevail for entrepreneurs across all stages, Ownr is aiming to mitigate the barriers to entry in the pre-revenue phase of their business. The contest closes on October 31, and a winner will be announced by November 5, 2025. Entrepreneurs can share their story https://www.ownr.co/lp/sbm-contest.

"Ownr is committed to supporting the small business community year-round, and we're excited to recognize their collective contributions and perpetual perseverance as they respond to macroeconomic changes," says Jordan Casey, CEO, Ownr. "As the year comes to a close and they prepare for what's ahead, we want to help ensure they have the critical building blocks to continue scaling their business."

Ownr will be at multiple conferences throughout the month including the Startup Canada Conference. Last year, Ownr launched Blueprint to encourage enterprising and current small business owners to scale their ideas into market-ready strategies, and fuel Canadian entrepreneurship as the new generation of entrepreneurs enter the market.

"Canadian small business owners are resilient, and they've risen to the occasion time and time again," says Karen Svendsen, Senior Director, Small Business and Partnerships, RBC. "They're not just looking to weather the storm: they take challenges as opportunities to reinvent their businesses, serve their communities and continue toward long-term growth."

Entrepreneurs can access many other solutions and business advice online through at www.rbc.com/startingabusiness .

