Under the banner of "RBC Generate", RBC joins a national movement to strengthen Canada's agriculture sector and launches with a $5 million investment to work with farmers in building tools, resources and incentives

WINNIPEG, MB, Oct. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - RBC today announced RBC Generate - an initiative aiming to advance market, skills and finance solutions that invest in the future of Canadian agriculture. RBC Generate is designed to bring together the best and brightest from across agriculture, business, industry, education and government to help cultivate a world-leading sector that feeds Canadians more affordably and sells high quality products to consumers around the globe.

Introduced alongside Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew, RBC Generate launches with a $5 million, five-year investment in agriculture in the prairies (coming from RBC Commercial Banking and RBC Foundation) and plans to expand through programming delivered as part of a national movement with farmers, The Canadian Alliance for Net-Zero Agri-food (CANZA) Nature United, Sustainable Food Systems for Canada (SF4C) and Indigenous sustainable farming initiatives to help Canadian producers thrive while helping advance sustainable practices for years to come.

RBC believes with the right investment and innovation, Canada can make agri-food an important growth sector – leading in global trade, attracting new talent, and advancing sustainable agriculture solutions. Canadian farmers have a rich heritage in adopting new technologies, implementing sustainable practices and driving innovation, but need new solutions quickly to address challenges related to talent, productivity, costs and trade.

"Canadian soil is one of our greatest strengths and farmers have managed these soils to feed Canadians and the world for generations," said Dave McKay, President & CEO, RBC. "The next generation is primed to do even more – feeding more people, more sustainably than ever before. That's why RBC is committed to work together with the best and brightest from all over the country to create innovations that help agriculture drive growth for Canada."

RBC Generate will support organizations that work collaboratively with industry, governments, education and business in three key areas:

1) Markets



Investing in stronger markets for sustainable agriculture 1 by connecting farmers to global demand Supporting farmer-led sustainable practice adoption via collaborations with Nature United to help scale their Model Farm Network across the prairies



2) Skills



Help equip Canadian agriculture with applied learning opportunities and training with a portion of RBC's $2bn Community investment commitment by 2035 2 intended to go towards agriculture Collaborating with SF4C network of 13 universities and colleges, RBC aims to contribute to connecting over 10,000 students to agri-innovation skills and training opportunities



3) Finance

Investing in new financial tools, products and understanding to help the industry bridge the risks to transformative growth in agriculture Upskilling RBC's commercial relationship managers and finance specialists to better serve Canada's farmers and the agriculture industry Delivering tailored events for farmers and their advisors to offer skills, training and network opportunities and strengthening farm succession with holistic wealth, estate, and business planning expertise



As global demand for more sustainable, safe, and quality food rises, RBC believes Canadian farmers are well positioned to play a defining role-- helping to build prosperity at home while feeding communities around the world.

_______________

1 Sustainable agriculture is a general farming term that underlines the aim to produce agri-food products in a way that is economically viable, environmentally sound, and socially equitable, meeting the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs.

2 Includes donations and community investments made by RBC, RBC Foundation or RBC Foundation USA, employee volunteer grants and gifts in kind, as well as contributions to non-profits and non-registered charities.

