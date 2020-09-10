RBC reaffirms continued commitment to the arts through unwavering partnership with the Toronto International Film Festival®

As the Official Bank of TIFF, RBC is set to deliver engaging and impactful experiences to TIFF audiences this year with special screening spots for local front-line workers, live musical performances by emerging Canadian talent, and the continuation of the RBC Women in Film series

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - In recognition of the vital role the arts play in enriching the lives of Canadians, RBC has made investing in the arts community a longstanding priority. For over a decade, RBC has partnered with TIFF and brought unique and highly anticipated events and activations to the festival – including RBC House, a hot-stop staple in the city over the last three years, for film parties and celebrity sightings. With a newly reimagined festival taking place this year, RBC has pivoted how they "physically" show-up, shifting the focus from the glitz and glamour to spotlighting community heroes, amplifying rising talent, and bringing people together in new ways.

The RBC® Lakeside Drive-In at Ontario Place will host screenings from September 10-19 (CNW Group/RBC)

From September 10 to 19, film fans and RBC Avion® Visa* cardholders, courtesy of Visa, can expect a high-quality viewing experience of world premieres and Canadian features at the RBC® Lakeside Drive-In at Ontario Place. RBC is enhancing the socially distanced drive-in experience with live performances ahead of each premiere by thriving new artists involved with the First Up with RBCxMusic program, including Devontée, Jeremie Albino, Sylo Nozra, Cat Clyde, Luna Li, and more. This mentorship program provides both financial support to artists who have faced challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic as well as networking, career development, and performance opportunities.

"This year, we have pivoted our initiatives to shine a special spotlight on the frontline workers and community heroes whose tireless efforts have kept us safe during these unprecedented times," said Mary DePaoli, Executive Vice-President and Chief Marketing Officer, RBC. "While the 2020 Festival will look different, the foundation of our support for TIFF is unwavering – celebrating films, filmmakers, and the unique, diverse voices who help bring stories to the screen."

RBC will also celebrate local COVID-19 community heroes throughout the festival with a "Best Seats in the House" campaign that provides exclusive experiences to those whose selfless contributions continue to make our families and communities safer during these challenging times. A promotional contest was launched with Narcity Canada where Canadians were encouraged to nominate frontline workers who deserve a lively night out/night off during one of the most anticipated events in the city.

In recognition that more tangible support was needed to champion female voices in the entertainment industry, RBC partnered with TIFF's Share Her Journey initiative to launch the RBC Female Creator Initiative in 2017, a pledge to help increase participation, skills and networking opportunities for women behind and in front of the camera. In 2019, RBC launched the Women in Film series – an initiative specifically designed to spotlight the contributions made by women in the arts. The video series featured empowering and inspiring Canadian women directors sharing their personal journeys. This year, to continue building on this important movement, the campaign will once again celebrate extraordinary filmmakers and their notable accomplishments including, Sasha Leigh Henry , V.T. Nayani , Jennifer Podemski and new to the series, Jennifer Liao .

RBC is proud to support filmmakers, actors, and artists at every stage of their careers. From emerging to established to legacy, RBC is pleased to announce these initiatives to ensure the arts are supported and promoted throughout communities across the country.

