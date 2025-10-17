TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - RBC is once again proud to be ranked Highest in Customer Satisfaction Among the Big Five Retail Banks by J.D. Power, marking the fifth time it has earned this ranking in the past six years. The ranking is based on insights from the J.D. Power 2025 Canada Retail Banking Satisfaction Study, compiled from extensive consumer feedback across Canada.

"It's a privilege to serve our clients each day, and this award reflects our team's wholehearted commitment to bringing the full power of RBC to every client interaction," said Erica Nielsen, Group Head, Personal Banking, RBC. "Thank you to our customers across Canada for their continued trust in our services and advice. Whether it's through our mobile platform, trusted advisor network, personalized rewards and value programs, market-leading loyalty offerings, or our AI-powered digital tools that deliver personalized experiences, we're demonstrating that when we work as One RBC, we deliver unmatched value."

The research measures Retail Banking Overall Satisfaction by examining the critical dimensions of the experience. RBC once again is a demonstrated leader in client experience with highest performance in areas such as Level of Trust, People, Account Offerings, Banking How & When I Want, and Saving Time or Money.

"Our focus on empowering our customers to take control of their financial journey runs deep at RBC, and this is only made possible by our dedicated employees," added Nielsen. "Thank you to our team members for their passion in redefining what client experience means in banking."

