In the news release titled "RBC Global Asset Management Inc. postpones unitholder meeting of RBC O'Shaughnessy Funds and RBC U.S. Small-Cap Funds to approve investment objective changes and proposed fund mergers", issued on October 8, 2025 by RBC GAM Inc. over CNW, we are advised by the company that the RBC U.S. Small-Cap Funds will be managed by RBC GAM Inc. effective on or about November 21, 2025. The complete, updated release follows:

RBC Global Asset Management Inc. postpones unitholder meeting of RBC O'Shaughnessy Funds and RBC U.S. Small-Cap Funds to approve investment objective changes and proposed fund mergers

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc.") announced today that its special meeting of unitholders (the "Meeting") of RBC O'Shaughnessy Funds and RBC U.S. Small-Cap Funds (defined below), originally scheduled for November 7, 2025, has been postponed. As a result of the Canada Post labour disruption, RBC GAM Inc. is unable to deliver meeting and related proxy materials to unitholders prior to the Meeting in accordance with regulatory requirements. A new date for the Meeting will be announced in due course.

The Meeting was previously announced on August 13, 2025, for unitholders of RBC O'Shaughnessy All-Canadian Equity Fund, RBC O'Shaughnessy Canadian Equity Fund, RBC O'Shaughnessy U.S. Value Fund, RBC O'Shaughnessy U.S. Growth Fund, RBC O'Shaughnessy U.S. Growth Fund II, RBC O'Shaughnessy U.S. Value Fund (Unhedged), RBC O'Shaughnessy International Equity Fund, RBC O'Shaughnessy Global Equity Fund (collectively, the "RBC O'Shaughnessy Funds") and RBC U.S. Small-Cap Core Equity Fund and RBC U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity Fund (collectively, the "RBC U.S. Small-Cap Funds") to approve changes to investment objectives and proposed fund mergers.

Until such time that the rescheduled Meeting is announced with a new effective date for the above-mentioned changes and proposed fund mergers, O'Shaughnessy Asset Management, L.L.C. will continue as sub-advisor for RBC O'Shaughnessy Funds. Effective on or about November 21, 2025, RBC GAM Inc. will assume portfolio management responsibilities for the RBC U.S. Small-Cap Funds.

As a result of the Meeting postponement, the RBC O'Shaughnessy Funds and RBC U.S. Small-Cap Funds will not be capped to purchases of units on November 18, 2025 as previously announced, and other related changes, including management fee reductions and proposed fund/series name changes, will be deferred. As announced on June 26, 2025, effective as of July 14, 2025, units of the RBC U.S. Small-Cap Funds are available for purchase by existing unitholders only.

The Canada Post labour disruption however will not impact the following previously announced changes: (i) proposed fund mergers of the RBC and PH&N Money Market Funds, effective November 21, 2025 and the capping of new purchases of the applicable RBC and PH&N Money Market Funds, effective at the close of business November 18, 2025; (ii) name change of RBC Premium $U.S. Money Market Fund to RBC $U.S. Money Market Fund II and the capping of new purchases of RBC $U.S. Money Market Fund II, both effective November 21, 2025; (iii) termination of RBC Trend Canadian Equity Fund, effective November 21, 2025; and (iv) termination of RBC Target 2025 Education Fund, effective November 21, 2025.

