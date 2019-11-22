RBC leaders and Board member honoured as Canada's Most Powerful Women: Women's Executive Network Top 100 Awards

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Once again this year, RBC leaders are among the recipients of Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Awards. The Women's Executive Network (WXN) annually recognizes outstanding women across Canada's private, public and not-for-profit sectors for their accomplishments as agents of change and for their ability to inspire and engage future leaders. Honourees are selected based on their strategic vision, leadership, commitment to the community, and their organization's financial performance.

This year, RBC proudly celebrates the following leaders and Board member amongst the Top 100:

Foteini Agrafioti, Chief Science Officer & Head Borealis AI

Mavis Shang, Vice-President, Pricing & Analytics, RBC Insurance

Caroline Tutakiewicz, Director Product Strategy & Innovation, RBC Ventures

Heather Munroe-Blum , RBC Board of Directors

"The inspiring RBC leaders recognized this year bring our core values to life and play important roles in moving our business forward," said Dave McKay, President and Chief Executive Officer, RBC. "We don't view inclusivity as optional; it underpins our culture and our ability to innovate and create value for our clients and communities. We are committed to attracting and retaining talented women, supporting and enabling their development and advancement into leadership and key client facing roles. We're proud of the progress we have made."

Women comprise almost 60 per cent of RBC's Canadian workforce and we offer a number of industry-leading programs to support and enable their development into leadership roles, including: RBC's Women in Leadership program, mentorship programs, and other formal learning and coaching. Between 2014 and today, representation of women at the executive level has increased from 35% to 46%. RBC is also a founding member of the Canadian chapter of the 30% Club, an organization with an aspirational goal of 30 per cent of board seats and C-suite roles to be held by women by 2022. Women currently comprise 38 per cent of the RBC Board of Directors, including the Chair of the Board.

RBC was recently ranked #3 overall and as the top financial institution in the global "Top 25 Most Diverse & Inclusive Companies" in the 2019 Refinitiv Diversity & Inclusion Index, which identifies the top 100 publicly traded companies globally with the most diverse and inclusive workplaces. As well, last month RBC was named one of the top 100 global companies as ranked in the 2019 Gender Equality by Equileap.

The full list of WXN's 2019 Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Award winners can be found at www.wxnetwork.com/top-100/top-100-winners. Twenty-two RBC employees have been previously honoured with this recognition.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 86,000+ employees who bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to more than 16 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 34 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-sustainability.

SOURCE RBC

For further information: Simona Ionas, Corporate Communications, 416-974-8979, simona.ionas@rbc.com

