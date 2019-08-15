RBC iShares Opens the Market

TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Steven Leong, Director, Head of iShares Canada Product, BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited, joined Graham MacKenzie, Head, ETFs and Structured Products, Toronto Stock Exchange, to open the market to celebrate the launch of three new Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs): iShares Core Income Balanced ETF Portfolio (XINC); iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio (XCNS); and iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio (XEQT). They are a set of new products introduced under the RBC iShares alliance, a strategic alliance between BlackRock Canada and RBC Global Asset Management Inc. (RBC GAM Inc.). iShares ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited. XINC; XCNS; and XEQT commenced trading on Toronto Stock Exchange on August 13, 2019.