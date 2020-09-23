TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, RBC iShares expanded its exchange traded fund ("ETF") lineup with the launch of two new RBC Target Maturity Corporate Bond ETFs. The new fixed income ETFs, managed by RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc."), will begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange today.

RBC Target Maturity Corporate Bond ETFs represent a family of fixed income ETFs maturing in successive years from 2020 to 2027. Each RBC Target Maturity Corporate Bond ETF tracks a unique FTSE Maturity Corporate Bond Index that maintains a portfolio of Canadian investment grade corporate bonds structured to mature in the same calendar year as the RBC Target Maturity Corporate Bond ETF. When the RBC Target Maturity Corporate Bond ETF reaches the maturity date, its final net asset value is returned to the current unitholders.

"With the launch of these new ETFs, RBC iShares continues to deliver high quality fixed income solutions to meet the needs of Canadian advisors and investors," said Mark Neill, Head of RBC ETFs. "By adding to the suite of RBC Target Maturity Corporate Bond ETFs, we are further enhancing the ability of investors and advisors to tailor their bond laddering strategies to the maturity date of their choice."

Fund Name Ticker Index Annual Management Fee* RBC Target 2026 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQO FTSE Canada 2026 Maturity Corporate Bond Index 0.25% RBC Target 2027 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQP FTSE Canada 2027 Maturity Corporate Bond Index 0.25%

* The management fee will decrease to 0.20% in the maturity year.

RBC iShares are ETFs comprised of RBC ETFs managed by RBC Global Asset Management Inc. and iShares ETFs managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 86,000+ employees who bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 34 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.

About RBC Global Asset Management

RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM) is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and includes money managers BlueBay Asset Management and Phillips, Hager & North Investment Management. RBC GAM is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds and specialty investment strategies. The RBC GAM group of companies manage approximately $500 billion in assets and have approximately 1,400 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.

About BlackRock

BlackRock's purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, our clients turn to us for the solutions they need when planning for their most important goals. As of June 30, 2020, the firm managed approximately US$7.32 trillion in assets on behalf of investors worldwide. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @BlackRockCA | Blog: https://www.blackrockblog.com/ | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock.

About iShares

iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 900+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$2.16 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2020, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock, trusted to manage more money than any other investment firm1.

The RBC ETFs referred to herein have been developed solely by RBC GAM Inc. All rights in FTSE Canada 2026 Maturity Corporate Bond Index and FTSE Canada 2027 Maturity Corporate Bond Index (collectively, the "FTSE GDCM Indices") vest in FTSE Global Debt Capital Markets Inc. "FTSE®" is a trade mark of the relevant London Stock Exchange Group ("LSEG") company and is used under license. The FTSE GDCM Indices are calculated by FTSE Global Debt Capital Markets Inc. or their agents, as applicable. The LSEG companies, FTSE Global Debt Capital Markets Inc. and their licensors (collectively, the "FTSE Licensors") are not connected to and do not sponsor, advise, recommend, endorse or promote the funds and do not accept any liability whatsoever to any person arising out of (a) the use of, reliance on or any error in the FTSE GDCM Indices or (b) investment in or operation of the RBC ETFs. The FTSE Licensors make no claim, prediction, warranty or representation either as to the results to be obtained from the funds or the suitability of the FTSE GDCM Indices, for the purpose to which they are being put by RBC GAM Inc.

________________________ 1 Based on US$7.32 trillion in AUM as of 6/30/20

