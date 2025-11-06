TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc.") was recognized at the LSEG Lipper Fund Awards 2025 Canada in a variety of categories for delivering strong and consistent risk-adjusted performance for its clients.

"I am grateful that the hard work of our investment teams was recognized by LSEG Lipper Fund Awards Canada again this year," said Dan Chornous, Chief Investment Officer of RBC Global Asset Management Inc. "Our investment teams work diligently to help our clients meet their financial goals, and third-party acknowledgement such as this confirms their dedication. I would like to thank LSEG Lipper Fund Awards Canada and congratulate our investment teams and their support staff for this outstanding achievement."

In total, RBC GAM Inc. won 10 individual fund awards in the following categories:

Fund Name Canadian Investment Funds Standards

Committee ("CIFSC") Category Periods

Recognized Phillips, Hager & North Dividend Income Fund – Series F Canadian Dividend & Income Equity 10 Years RBC Managed Payout Solution-Enhanced Plus Fund – Series F Canadian Neutral Balanced 10 Years RBC Global Dividend Growth Fund – Series F Global Dividend & Income Equity 10 Years RBC North American Growth Fund – Series F North American Equity 10 Years Phillips, Hager & North U.S. Dividend Income Fund – Series F U.S. Dividend & Income Equity 10 Years RBC U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity Fund – Series F U.S. Small/Mid Cap Equity 3 Years RBC U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity Fund – Series F U.S. Small/Mid Cap Equity 10 Years RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders ETF – USD Units European Equity 5 Years RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders ETF – USD Units U.S. Dividend & Income Equity 3 Years RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders ETF – USD Units U.S. Dividend & Income Equity 5 Years

Please consult your advisor and read the prospectus or Fund Facts document before investing. There may be commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses associated with mutual fund investments. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns for the periods indicated including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any unitholder that would have reduced returns. RBC Funds, BlueBay Funds and PH&N Funds are offered by RBC GAM Inc. and distributed through authorized dealers in Canada. RBC GAM Inc. is a member of the RBC GAM group of companies and an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada.

Lipper Awards were based on best risk-adjusted performance for the periods ended July 31, 2024.

Phillips, Hager & North Dividend Income Fund - Series F was awarded the 2025 Lipper Fund Award in the Canadian Dividend & Income category for the ten-year period ending July 31, 2025, out of a total of 47 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ending September 30, 2025, is 1 yr.:17.7%, 3 yr.: 16.9%, 5 yr.: 16.4%, 10 yr.: 11.2%, since inception (June 2007): 7.1%.

RBC Managed Payout Solution – Enhanced Plus Fund – Series F was awarded the 2025 Lipper Fund Award in the Canadian Neutral Balanced category for the ten-year period ending July 31, 2025, out of a total of 44 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ending September 30, 2025, is 1 yr.: 12.9%, 3 yr.: 13.9%, 5 yr.: 10.7%, 10 yr.: 8.4%, since inception (April 2002): 7.2%.

RBC Global Dividend Growth Fund – Series F was awarded the 2025 Lipper Fund Award in the Global Dividend & Income Equity category for the ten-year period ending July 31, 2025, out of a total of 20 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ending September 30, 2025, is 1 yr.: 16.0%, 3 yr.: 18.7%, 5 yr.: 12.8%, 10 yr.: 12.1%, since inception (August 2001): 7.8%.

RBC North American Growth Fund – Series F was awarded the 2025 Lipper Fund Award in the North American Equity category for the ten-year period ending July 31, 2025, out of a total of 13 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ending September 30, 2025, is 1 yr.: 22.0%, 3 yr.: 22.1%, 5 yr.: 15.6%, 10 yr.: 12.5%, since inception (August 2001): 9.5%.

Phillips, Hager & North U.S. Dividend Income Fund – Series F was awarded the 2025 Lipper Fund Award in the U.S. Dividend & Income Equity ETF category for the ten-year period ending July 31, 2025, out of a total of 16 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ending September 30, 2025, is 1 yr.: 19.2%, 3 yr.: 21.7%, 5 yr.: 16.2%, 10 yr.: 13.8%, since inception (October 2008): 12.9%.

RBC U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity Fund – Series F was awarded the 2025 Lipper Fund Award in the U.S. Small/Mid Cap category for the three- and ten-year periods ending July 31, 2025, out of a total of 29 and 20 funds, respectively. Performance for the fund for the period ending September 30, 2025, is 1 yr.: 21.0%, 3 yr.: 19.2%, 5 yr.: 13.6%, 10 yr.: 13.3%, since inception (August 2001): 7.9%.

RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders ETF – USD Units was awarded the 2025 Lipper Fund Award in the European Equity ETF category for the five-year period ending July 31, 2025, out of a total of 10 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ending September 30, 2025, is 1 yr.: 21.4%, 3 yr.: 26.1%, 5 yr.: 13.5%, 10 yr.: 7.6%, since inception (October 2014): 6.1%.

RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders ETF – USD Units was awarded the 2025 Lipper Fund Award in the U.S. Dividend and Income Equity ETF category for the three- and five-year periods ending July 31, 2025, out of a total of 17 and 15 funds, respectively. Performance for the fund for the period ending September 30, 2025, is 1 yr.: 13.7%, 3 yr.: 24.9%, 5 yr.: 17.4%, 10 yr.: 14.6%, since inception (January 2014): 12.6%.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 101,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet.

About RBC Global Asset Management

RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM) is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC). RBC GAM is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds and specialty investment strategies. RBC Funds, BlueBay Funds, PH&N Funds and RBC ETFs are offered by RBC Global Asset Management Inc. (RBC GAM Inc.) and distributed through authorized dealers in Canada. The RBC GAM group of companies, which includes RBC GAM Inc. (including PH&N Institutional), manage approximately $740 billion in assets and have approximately 1,600 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.

About LSEG Lipper Fund Awards

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers.

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the LSEG Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although LSEG Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data used to calculate the awards, their accuracy is not guaranteed by LSEG Lipper.

For more information, please contact:

Brandon Dorey, RBC GAM Corporate Communications, 647-262-6307

SOURCE RBC Global Asset Management Inc.