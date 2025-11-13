Dan Chornous to retire following storied 45-year career

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management. ("RBC GAM") announced today the upcoming retirement of Dan Chornous, Global Chief Investment Officer ("CIO"), effective January 31, 2026. Succeeding him will be Stu Kedwell, who will assume the role of Global CIO, ensuring a seamless transition and continuity in the firm's investment management leadership.

Mr. Kedwell is a seasoned investment professional with nearly 30 years of experience at RBC. In his current role as Managing Director, Senior Portfolio Manager, and Global Head of Equities, Mr. Kedwell has a proven track record, and a steadfast commitment to the firm's culture. For the past 10 consecutive years, Mr. Kedwell has earned recognition as one of Canadian best equity investors by Brendan Wood International's TopGun Investment Minds Awards*. Having worked closely with Mr. Chornous for over 25 years, Mr. Kedwell is well-aligned with the principles and rigorous disciplines that have defined RBC GAM's investment approach.

"I am honoured to take on the role of Global Chief Investment Officer and build on Dan's remarkable legacy," said Stu Kedwell. "RBC GAM's investment philosophy and client-centric approach are central to our purpose as a global investment manager, and I am excited to lead our talented team as we continue to focus on delivering the best possible outcomes for our clients."

Mr. Kedwell will assume leadership responsibilities for a multinational investment management team comprising over 400 investment professionals. Currently, RBC GAM manages over CAD $700 billion in global assets, with over 270 investment strategies spanning over 20 asset classes. Mr. Kedwell will also continue to co-manage the RBC North American Value Fund alongside Doug Raymond, Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager.

Since becoming RBC GAM's Global CIO in 2002, Mr. Chornous has been a transformative leader, helping GAM's investment teams establish rigorous investment processes aligned to a client-centric philosophy. As the firm expanded – notably with the acquisitions of Phillips, Hager & North Investment Management in 2008 and BlueBay Asset Management in 2010 – Mr. Chornous guided the growth of the firm's global investment management capabilities. Mr. Chornous's ability to anticipate and respond to market trends, navigate complex economic landscapes, and mentor a generation of investment professionals has left an indelible mark on the firm.

"Dan's contributions to RBC GAM have been nothing short of extraordinary," said Damon Williams, CEO, RBC GAM. "His forward-thinking approach, commitment to innovation, and dedication to clients have set a high standard for our firm and positioned our global investment team for continued growth and evolution as we look to the future. Like Dan, Stu is deeply committed to fostering a culture based on diverse perspectives, learning and continuous improvement. Stu's leadership will ensure that RBC GAM remains well-positioned to achieve our ambitious growth plans, deliver the best possible outcomes for our clients, and continue to strengthen our position as a leading global asset manager."

*Brendan Wood International – TopGun Investment Management Teams are selected by sell side analysts, sales executives and traders in the investment industry. For more information, see: https://topgunpress.com/topgun-investment-minds-of-canadian-stocks-2025/

