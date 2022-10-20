TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, RBC iShares expanded its exchange traded fund ("ETF") lineup with the launch of two new RBC Target Maturity Corporate Bond ETFs. The new fixed income ETFs, managed by RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc."), will begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange today.

RBC Target Maturity Corporate Bond ETFs represent a family of fixed income ETFs maturing in successive years from 2022 to 2029. Each RBC Target Maturity Corporate Bond ETF tracks a unique FTSE Maturity Corporate Bond Index that maintains a portfolio of Canadian investment grade corporate bonds structured to mature in the same calendar year as the RBC Target Maturity Corporate Bond ETF. When the RBC Target Maturity Corporate Bond ETF reaches the maturity date, its final net asset value is returned to the current unitholders.

"RBC iShares is dedicated to providing Canadian investors and advisors with a comprehensive suite of fixed income ETFs to meet their evolving needs," said Mark Neill, Head of RBC ETFs. "In response to a challenging fixed income market, we have seen an increase in demand for solutions that allow investors and advisors to customize their portfolio's duration risk. Our suite of RBC Target Maturity Corporate Bond ETFs meets this demand by allowing them to invest in fixed income solutions with a specified maturity date."

Fund Name Ticker Index Annual

Management

Fee* RBC Target 2028 Corporate Bond

Index ETF RQQ FTSE Canada 2028 Maturity

Corporate Bond Index 0.25 % RBC Target 2029 Corporate Bond

Index ETF RQR FTSE Canada 2029 Maturity

Corporate Bond Index 0.25 %

* The management fee will decrease to 0.20% in the maturity year.

RBC iShares are ETFs comprising RBC ETFs managed by RBC Global Asset Management Inc. and iShares ETFs managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The RBC Target Maturity Corporate Bond ETFs do not seek to deliver a predetermined amount at maturity, and the amount an investor receives may be more or less than their original investment. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

The RBC Target Maturity Corporate Bond ETFs referred to herein have been developed solely by RBC GAM Inc. The RBC Target Maturity Corporate Bond ETFs are not in any way connected to or sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by the London Stock Exchange Group plc and its group undertakings (collectively, the "LSE Group").

All rights in FTSE Canada 2028 Maturity Corporate Bond Index and FTSE Canada 2029 Maturity Corporate Bond Index (collectively, the "FTSE GDCM Indices") vest in FTSE Global Debt Capital Markets Inc. "FTSE®" is a trade mark of the relevant LSE Group company and is used under license.

The FTSE GDCM Indices are calculated by FTSE Global Debt Capital Markets Inc. or its affiliate, agent or partner, as applicable. The LSE Group does not accept any liability whatsoever to any person arising out of (a) the use of, reliance on or any error in the FTSE GDCM Indices or (b) investment in or operation of the RBC Target Maturity Corporate Bond ETFs. The LSE Group makes no claim, prediction, warranty or representation either as to the results to be obtained from the RBC Target Maturity Corporate Bond ETFs or the suitability of the FTSE GDCM Indices for the purpose to which they are being put by RBC GAM Inc.

