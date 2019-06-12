RBC iShares broadens ETF offering with RBC Canadian Discount Bond ETF

TORONTO, June 12, 2019 /CNW/ - RBC iShares today expanded its exchange traded fund lineup with the launch of the RBC Canadian Discount Bond ETF (the "ETF"). The ETF, managed by RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc."), provides a low cost, one-stop fixed income solution designed to provide tax-efficient returns for investors. The ETF will begin trading on the NEO Exchange today.

The RBC Canadian Discount Bond ETF aims to deliver an attractive after-tax yield to maturity. The ETF will purchase short-term, high-quality Canadian government and corporate bonds, with an emphasis on bonds priced below par. Drawing from the award-winning1 investment expertise of RBC Global Asset Management's Fixed Income team, this ETF is a complement to an investor's core bond portfolio, designed to shorten duration, improve capital preservation as well as tax efficiency of investors' fixed income portfolios.

"With this product launch, RBC iShares continues to deliver high quality and innovative solutions to Canadian investors and advisors," said Mark Neill, Head of RBC ETFs. "With the launch of the new RBC Canadian Discount Bond ETF, investors will be able to access a low cost, tax efficient solution which leverages the experience and investment expertise of the award-winning1 Fixed Income team at RBC Global Asset Management."

ETF Name Ticker Management Fee RBC Canadian Discount Bond ETF RCDB 0.15%

The initial offering of the RBC Canadian Discount Bond ETF has closed.

For more information about the RBC iShares ETF suite, investors and advisors are invited to visit https://www.rbcishares.com.

RBC iShares ETFs are comprised of RBC ETFs managed by RBC Global Asset Management Inc. and iShares ETFs managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited ("BlackRock Canada"). Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

1Lipper Canada Best Bond ETFs Group (2015, 2017), Best Overall Funds Group (PH&N Funds: 2010-2013, 2016, 2018; RBC Funds: 2008, 2014), and Best Bond Funds Group (RBC GAM: 2015; PH&N Funds: 2008, 2010-2013, 2016, 2018; RBC Funds: 2009). Lipper Awards were based on best risk-adjusted performance for the periods ended July 31, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015 and 2014; October 31, 2012, 2011 and 2010; November 30, 2009; and December 31, 2008 and 2007. From Thomson Reuters Lipper Awards, © 2018 Thomson Reuters. All rights reserved. Used by permission and protected by the Copyright Laws of the United States. The printing, copying, redistribution, or retransmission of this Content without express written permission is prohibited.

About RBC Global Asset Management

RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM) is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and includes institutional money managers BlueBay Asset Management and Phillips, Hager & North Investment Management. RBC GAM is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds and specialty investment strategies. The RBC GAM group of companies manage approximately $430 billion in assets and have approximately 1,400 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.

About BlackRock

BlackRock helps investors build better financial futures. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, our clients turn to us for the solutions they need when planning for their most important goals. As of March 31, 2019, the firm managed approximately US$6.52 trillion in assets on behalf of investors worldwide. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/ca |

Twitter: @BlackRockCA | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock.

About iShares

iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 800+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$1.9 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2019, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock, trusted to manage more money than any other investment firm2.

2Based on US$6.52 trillion in AUM as of 3/31/19

For further information: Leah Commisso, leah.commisso@rbc.com, RBC GAM Corporate Communications, 416-955-6498, leah.commisso@rbc.com