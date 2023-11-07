The RBC Innovators Ball was a night filled with inspiring remarks, engaging moments and science-packed fun – including when Science Centre researcher-programmer Walter Stoddard kicked off the evening with a (hydrogen) bang! Guests also heard thoughtful words from the Honourable Neil Lumsden, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport, and the Honourable Kinga Surma, Minister of Infrastructure, touching on the importance of science and the need for STEM learning opportunities.

Ontario Science Centre Science School alumni Ena Kenny, Principal and Health Sector Interior Design Lead at Stantec, and Wilson J. Tang, art director, video game entrepreneur and CEO of Yumebau Inc., spoke about the impact that the Science Centre has had on their lives and career paths. Guests had the chance to interact with science activations including coding small robots called Ozobots that follow lines and read colour code commands and enjoying some dance moves with an AI-driven robot arm. The evening's fundraising efforts were supported by incredible auction prizes including a trip for two to Belize from G Adventures and Air Canada, tickets to see the Toronto Raptors and the Toronto Maple Leafs, exclusive Science Centre experiences and more.

Since 2007, funds raised from the Innovators Ball has helped the Science Centre create engaging and barrier-free programming. Funds raised through the RBC Innovators Ball also make programs like Access Science possible, which provides STEM learning experiences for students at no cost to their schools or families.

Visit our website for additional information including photos, videos, how to become a donor and more.



QUOTES:

"We're sincerely grateful for the support of RBC and the many incredible sponsors, donors and friends who joined us to celebrate the importance of science and to raise funds for accessible STEM learning," says Paul Kortenaar, CEO of the Ontario Science Centre. "Supporting the Science Centre gives more young minds the chance to experience the wonders of science and spark a love of STEM. Thank you to all who generously donated this year."

"RBC is proud to be the Title Sponsor of this outstanding event that champions science learning and increases STEM access for kids across Ontario," said Graeme Hepworth, Chief Risk Officer, RBC and new Chair of the RBC Innovators Ball. "Thank you to all of the donors who generously supported the Ontario Science Centre's mission of inspiring the next generation of innovative thinkers."

"The Ontario Science Centre has been inspiring a passion for learning and discovery in guests of all ages for more than 50 years," said Neil Lumsden, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport. "The RBC Innovators Ball, with the generosity of Ontario Science Centre partners, donors and supporters, is enabling this cherished educational attraction to continue to provide unique, hands-on experiences that make science engaging and accessible, and support Ontario's next generation of STEM leaders and innovators."

About the RBC Innovators Ball

RBC Innovators Ball is the Ontario Science Centre's signature fundraising gala. Now in its 16th year, the event has raised funds in support of the Science Centre's accessible programs and learning experiences, helping to spark a passion for science and discovery among the next generation of innovators and leaders.

Title Sponsor: RBC

Pacesetter Sponsors: IBM, McKinsey and Company, Optimus SBR, TELUS

Platinum Tables: Adgar Canada, Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP, Deloitte, EY, HATCH, Imperial, KPMG, Mintz, Nucleo Digital

Media Partners: The Globe and Mail, Toronto Star

About the Ontario Science Centre

Guided by our mission to inspire passion for the human adventure of discovery, the Ontario Science Centre strives to be a global leader in lifelong learning, a vital link in Ontario's education and innovation ecosystems and a convener of public dialogue about technology, science and society. The Science Centre has welcomed more than 55 million visitors since opening as a Centennial project in 1969, pioneering an interactive approach now adopted by science centres around the world. An agency of the Government of Ontario, the Science Centre relies on funding from the province, as well as donations from generous individuals, corporations and foundations that share the Science Centre's vision to contribute to a more curious, creative and resilient world. Learn more at OntarioScienceCentre.ca.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 97,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.

SOURCE Ontario Science Centre

For further information: Media Contacts, Laura Berkenblit, Communications and Media Relations Officer, [email protected], 416-676-1941; Irene Knight, Strategic Communications Advisor, [email protected], 416-895-5482