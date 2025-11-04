Ontario Science Centre Celebrates Pride in STEM with Free Community Event on November 15 at Harbourfront Centre

Pride in STEM 2025 will feature a storytime filled with fabulous sparkle and song led by drag stars Fay Slift and Fluffy Soufflé, a celebration of queer joy through vibrant live performances from Trash Panda Brass, an appearance by Canada's Drag Race queen Minhi Wang, and a drawing lab with illustrator and educator Suharu Ogawa. Plus, attendees can continue the hands-on science fun that day with a visit to KidSpark at Harbourfront Centre, and enjoy free adult admission with the purchase of a child or youth ticket.

Thanks to the generous support of TELUS, Pride in STEM 2025 caps off the 3 Communities, 3 Events series, celebrating diverse communities with free events throughout the year. Previous events included Celebrate Black Excellence 2025 and Indigenous Celebration 2025.

"We are once again proud to celebrate Pride in STEM this year alongside our 2SLGBTQI+ community partners," said Paul Kortenaar, CEO, Ontario Science Centre. "With the generous support of TELUS, this event will provide a meaningful opportunity for visitors to connect with the 2SLGBTQI+ community and learn about their incredible contributions to the field."

"For more than 50 years, the Ontario Science Centre has delivered world-class educational programming that inspires a love of learning and discovery in its visitors," said Stan Cho, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming. "With Pride in STEM, the Ontario Science Centre continues to set a shining example – by ensuring science is engaging, accessible and inclusive.

"We're excited to partner with the Ontario Science Centre for Pride in STEM, recognizing the significant contributions of the 2SLGBTQI+ community," said Patrick Barron, Vice President of Corporate Citizenship and Sustainability, TELUS. "At TELUS, we're committed to celebrating diversity in all its forms, and this collaboration creates opportunities for families to engage, learn, and connect with the community in meaningful ways."

