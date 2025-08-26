Look to the Skies! Celebrate the Northern Lights with Ontario Science Centre

Ontario Science Centre partners with Deerhurst Resort to bring skygazing tips and helpful resources, expert astronomy analysis and dazzling lighting of Niagara Falls and CN Tower!

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Bucket list alert: the Northern Lights could be coming to Southern Ontario this fall! Thanks to a solar maximum that occurs only once every 11 years, the Aurora Borealis are predicted to be more active, brighter and visible farther south than usual, with peak activity expected early this fall.

To help Ontarians Discover the Northern Lights and make the most of this incredible event, Ontario Science Centre has partnered with Deerhurst Resort to offer helpful online resources, viewing tips, activities and more.

The Northern Lights photographed by Ontario Science Centre staff on October 10, 2024 at Toronto's Leuty Lifeguard Station. (CNW Group/Ontario Science Centre)

Ask an Expert: Media Interviews Available with Ontario Science Centre

Experts are available to explain the science behind the Northern Lights, share the best times and places to view them across Ontario Parks and Destination Ontario sites, highlight why this year is extra special and more.

"Every year, people travel thousands of kilometres to see the Northern Lights – but thanks to current solar conditions, they could be visible in Southern Ontario this fall," said Rachel Ward-Maxwell, Staff Astronomer, Ontario Science Centre. "With the right weather conditions and a bit of luck, this could be a special chance for friends, family, and communities to witness this celestial wonder together."

Additional High-Lights

CN Tower and Niagara Falls will be lit up in brilliant Northern Lights-inspired colours on September 3 to celebrate Northern Lights season (with thanks to the Niagara Falls Illumination Board, Niagara Parks Commission and CN Tower)

will be lit up in brilliant Northern Lights-inspired colours on to celebrate Northern Lights season (with thanks to the Niagara Falls Illumination Board, Niagara Parks Commission and CN Tower) From September 1–7 , Rachel Ward-Maxwell will be Astronomer-in-Residence at Killarney Provincial Park , leading stargazing programs, hands-on activities and tours presented with Ontario Parks and York University's Allan I. Carswell Observatory, and supported by Friends of Killarney .

, will be , leading stargazing programs, hands-on activities and tours presented with Ontario Parks and Allan I. Carswell Observatory, and supported by Friends of . Explore the science behind the Northern Lights with the Ontario Science Centre at Algonquin Provincial Park on September 26-28 by creating aurora art, learning how excited gases emit colourful light, telescope viewing and more hands-on fun.

by creating aurora art, learning how excited gases emit colourful light, telescope viewing and more hands-on fun. On October 25 , guests at Deerhurst Resort can enjoy Northern-Lights activities, interactive demos and more with the Ontario Science Centre.

Visit OntarioScienceCentre.ca and sign up for eNews for the latest about the Northern Lights, pop-ups and more. Deerhurst Resort is Supporting Sponsor of Northern Lights content.

