In the news release titled "RBC Global Asset Management Inc. announces the capping and closure of RBC QUBE Low Volatility Emerging Markets Equity Fund", issued on January 28, 2026, by RBC GAM Inc. over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the final date for unitholders to redeem or switch their holdings in the Fund was incorrect. The complete, updated release follows:

RBC Global Asset Management Inc. announces the capping and closure of RBC QUBE Low Volatility Emerging Markets Equity Fund

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2026 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc.") today announced the closure of RBC QUBE Low Volatility Emerging Markets Equity Fund (the "Fund") effective on or about March 30, 2026 (the "Effective Date"). The Fund is closed to purchases effective immediately.

The decision to close the Fund was driven by its limited growth potential.

Prior to the Effective Date, RBC GAM Inc. will, to the extent reasonably possible, sell and convert the assets of the Fund to cash. After paying or making adequate provision for the liabilities and obligations for the Fund, RBC GAM Inc. will, as soon as practicable following the Effective Date, distribute the net assets of the Fund pro rata among the unitholders of record on the Effective Date based on the net asset value per unit.

Unitholders may redeem or switch their holdings in the Fund until market close on March 27, 2026. Any remaining units will be redeemed, and the proceeds distributed to unitholders.

For units of the Fund that are held in a non-registered account, the fund closure will be treated as a disposition and may result in a taxable capital gain or loss, depending on each unitholder's individual situation.

Unitholders are encouraged to contact their advisor to discuss the fund closure and their investment options.

Unitholders will be sent a written notice regarding the closure of the Fund.

