TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc.") was recognized at the LSEG Lipper Fund Awards 2024 Canada in a variety of categories for delivering strong and consistent risk-adjusted performance for its clients.

"Our clients rely on us to help them achieve their financial goals. Recognition such as these awards validates the thoughtful and diligent work that our team devotes to all of our investment solutions," said Dan Chornous, chief investment officer of RBC Global Asset Management Inc. "I would like to congratulate our investment teams and support staff for their continued dedication to our clients and thank the LSEG Lipper Fund Awards Canada for their recognition again this year."

In total, RBC GAM Inc. won seven individual fund awards in the following categories:

("CIFSC") Category Periods Recognized RBC Managed Payout Solution-Enhanced Plus Fund – Series F Canadian Neutral Balanced 10 Years RBC Emerging Markets Equity Focus Fund – Series FT5 Emerging Markets Equity 3 Years RBC U.S. Dividend Fund – Series F U.S. Dividend & Income Equity 10 Years RBC U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity Fund – Series F U.S. Small/Mid Cap Equity 10 Years RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders ETF (USD) U.S. Dividend & Income Equity 3 and 5 Years Phillips, Hager & North U.S. Dividend Income Fund – Series F U.S. Dividend & Income Equity 5 Years

Please consult your advisor and read the prospectus or Fund Facts document before investing. There may be commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses associated with mutual fund investments. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns for the periods indicated including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any unitholder that would have reduced returns. RBC Funds, BlueBay Funds and PH&N Funds are offered by RBC GAM Inc. and distributed through authorized dealers in Canada. RBC GAM Inc. is a member of the RBC GAM group of companies and an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 100,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 18 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com .

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet .

About RBC Global Asset Management

RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM) is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC). RBC GAM is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds and specialty investment strategies. RBC Funds, BlueBay Funds, PH&N Funds and RBC ETFs are offered by RBC Global Asset Management Inc. (RBC GAM Inc.) and distributed through authorized dealers in Canada. The RBC GAM group of companies, which includes RBC GAM Inc. (including PH&N Institutional) and RBC Indigo Asset Management Inc., manage approximately $660 billion in assets and have approximately 1,600 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.

About LSEG Lipper Fund Awards

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is an objective, quantitative, risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the LSEG Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although LSEG Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data used to calculate the awards, their accuracy is not guaranteed.

Lipper Awards were based on best risk-adjusted performance for the periods ended July 31, 2024.

RBC Managed Payout Solution – Enhanced Plus Series F was awarded the 2024 Lipper Fund Award in the Canadian Neutral Balanced category for the ten-year period ending July 31, 2024, out of a total of 43 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ending October 31, 2024, is 1 yr.:23.9%, 3 yr.: 6.7%, 5 yr.: 8.5%, 10 yr.: 7.2%, since inception (April 2002): 6.9%.

RBC Emerging Markets Equity Focus Fund FT5 was awarded the 2024 Lipper Fund Award in the Emerging Markets Equity category for the three-year period ending July 31, 2024, out of a total of 43 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ending October 31, 2024, is 1 yr.: 26.6%, 3 yr.: 7.1%, 5 yr.: 6.2%, since inception (October 2019): 6.2%.

RBC U.S. Dividend Fund – Series F was awarded the 2024 Lipper Fund Award in the U.S. Dividend & Income Equity category for the ten-year period ending July 31, 2024, out of a total of 14 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ending October 31, 2024, is 1 yr.: 34.5%, 3 yr.: 12.8%, 5 yr.: 14.2%, 10 yr.: 13.1%, since inception (October 2001): 10.9%.

RBC U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity Fund – Series F was awarded the 2024 Lipper Fund Award in the U.S. Small/Mid Cap Equity category for the ten-year period ending July 31, 2024, out of a total of 21 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ending October 31, 2024, is 1 yr.: 32.6%, 3 yr.: 7.4%, 5 yr.: 12.5%, 10 yr.: 13.2%, since inception (August 2001): 7.5%.

RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders ETF (USD) was awarded the 2024 Lipper Fund Award in the U.S. Dividend & Income Equity ETF category for the three- and five-year period ending July 31, 2024, out of a total of 16 and 15 funds respectively. Performance for the fund for the period ending October 31, 2024, is 1 yr.: 43.8%, 3 yr.: 13.5%, 5 yr.: 15.9%, 10 yr.: 12.2%, since inception (January 2014): 12.4%.

Phillips, Hager & North U.S. Dividend Income Fund – Series F was awarded the 2024 Lipper Fund Award in the U.S. Dividend & Income Equity category for the five-year period ending July 31, 2024, out of a total of 21 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ending October 31, 2024, is 1 yr.: 35.0%, 3 yr.: 13.1%, 5 yr.: 14.3%, 10 yr.: 13.0%, since inception (October 2008): 12.6%.

