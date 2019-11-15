RBC Global Asset Management Inc. recognized for investment excellence at 2019 Canada Lipper Fund Awards

RBC GAM wins Best Overall Group award for a tenth time

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. (RBC GAM Inc.) was recognized for its outstanding investment performance last evening at the 2019 Canada Lipper Fund Awards from Refinitiv in Toronto. The firm received two Group awards: PH&N Funds in the Best Overall Group and PH&N Funds in the Best Bond Group.

Since the inception of the Canada Lipper Fund Awards, RBC GAM has been consistently recognized for excellence in fund management, having won Best Overall Group ten times and Best Bond Group 11 times over the past 13 years1.

"It is always an honour to be recognized at the Lipper awards, and we are proud of this achievement," said Dan Chornous, Chief Investment Officer of RBC Global Asset Management Inc. "These awards reflect the dedication and expertise of our investment teams, and I would like to thank them for their unwavering focus on earning the trust of our clients. I also want to thank Canadian advisors and investors for their continued support and confidence."

In addition to the Group awards, RBC GAM also won seven individual fund awards in the following categories: Canadian Dividend & Income Equity, Canadian Fixed Income, Canadian Neutral Balanced, Canadian Short Term Fixed Income, Natural Resources Equity and Precious Metals Equity.

The Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlights funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification per award universe wins the Lipper Fund Award.

For a full list of this year's winners, please visit the Lipper Canada Fund Awards website .

_________________________ 1 Best Overall Group (PH&N Funds: 2010-2013, 2016, 2018, 2019; RBC Funds: 2007-2008, 2014), Best Bond Group (RBC GAM: 2015; PH&N Funds: 2007, 2008, 2010-2013, 2016, 2018, 2019; RBC Funds: 2009). Lipper Awards were based on best risk-adjusted performance for the periods ended July 31, 2019, 2018, 2016, 2015 and 2014; October 31, 2012, 2011 and 2010; November 30, 2009; and December 31, 2008, 2007 and 2006.

About RBC Global Asset Management

RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM) is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and includes money managers BlueBay Asset Management and Phillips, Hager & North Investment Management. RBC GAM is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds and specialty investment strategies. The RBC GAM group of companies manage approximately $450 billion in assets and have approximately 1,400 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 86,000+ employees who bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to more than 16 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 34 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-sustainability.

