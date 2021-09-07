Certain global and international equity strategies will be closed to new investors

as of September 15, 2021

TORONTO, Sept. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc.") today announced that as of September 15, 2021, the following mutual funds (collectively, the "Funds") managed by the RBC Global Equity Team will be closed to new investors:

RBC Global Equity Fund

RBC Vision Global Equity Fund

RBC Global Equity Focus Fund

RBC Global Equity Class

RBC Global Equity Focus Currency Neutral Fund

RBC Global Dividend Growth Fund

RBC Global Dividend Growth Currency Neutral Fund

Phillips, Hager & North Global Equity Fund

Phillips, Hager & North Overseas Equity Fund

Phillips, Hager & North Currency-Hedged Overseas Equity Fund

Phillips, Hager & North Overseas Equity Class

Since their inception, the Funds have attracted significant assets both from individual and institutional investors seeking exposure to high quality, global firms selected based on a robust investment process that integrates environmental, social and governance ("ESG") analysis.

Closing these Funds to new investors will protect the RBC Global Equity Team's ability to continue executing its investment process within existing liquidity conditions. Current unitholders of the Funds will continue to be able to make investments into the Funds after they are capped to new investors.

Purchase orders by new investors will only be processed if submitted on or before 4:00 pm ET September 15, 2021.

Please consult your advisor and read the prospectus or Fund Facts document before investing. There may be commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses associated with mutual fund investments. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. RBC Funds, BlueBay Funds and PH&N Funds are offered by RBC GAM Inc. and distributed through authorized dealers in Canada. RBC GAM Inc. is a member of the RBC GAM group of companies and an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada.

For further information: Jean Francois Thibault, RBC GAM Corporate Communications, 416-564-0383, [email protected]

