TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc.") today announced that it intends to split units of RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders ETF (TSX: RUD and RUD.U), and RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF (TSX: RUDH) (each, an "RBC ETF"), both of which are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX").

Each unit split will be payable on October 15, 2024 (the "Payment Date"), to unitholders of record of the applicable RBC ETF on October 11, 2024 (the "Record Date"). The units of each RBC ETF will trade on a "due bill" basis, as described below, from the opening of the TSX on October 11, 2024, until the close of the TSX on October 15, 2024, inclusive (the "due bill period"). Each affected RBC ETF will begin trading on the TSX on a split-adjusted basis on October 16, 2024.

The "split ratio" shown below indicates the number of units that a unitholder of the affected RBC ETF will hold after the split in relation to the number of units of such RBC ETF held by the unitholder before the split.

RBC ETF Name Ticker Split Ratio RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders ETF RUD 3:1 RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units) RUD.U 3:1 RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF RUDH 2:1

Unitholders of RUD and RUD.U on the Record Date will be entitled to receive two additional units of RUD and RUD.U, respectively, for every unit of RUD and RUD.U, respectively, they own on that date.

Unitholders of RUDH on the Record Date will be entitled to receive one additional unit of RUDH for every unit of RUDH they own on that date.

Unit splits increase the number of outstanding units of each affected RBC ETF, while simultaneously lowering the unit price. When a unit split occurs, the net asset value per unit is decreased by the split ratio, resulting in no impact to the market value of the investor's unit position. An investor's cost per unit is also decreased by the same split ratio, although their total cost amount remains unchanged. The unit split is not a taxable event.

The "due bill" trading procedures of the TSX will apply to each RBC ETF's split of its units. A due bill is an entitlement attached to listed securities undergoing a corporate action, such as a unit split. Any trades executed on the TSX during the due bill period will be identified to ensure purchasers of the units of the applicable RBC ETF receive the entitlement to the applicable unit split. The due bill redemption date is expected to be October 16, 2024.

Unitholders do not need to take any action in connection with the unit splits. Unitholders will have their brokerage accounts automatically updated to reflect the unit splits. Unitholders who have questions regarding the impact of the unit splits should contact their brokerage firm.

RBC GAM Inc. reserves the right to cancel or amend these corporate actions if we deem it appropriate to do so before the effective date of October 16, 2024.

For further information regarding RBC ETFs, please visit www.rbcgam.com/etfsolutions.

