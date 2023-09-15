TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc.") today announced the final valuation of several terminated RBC exchange traded funds (the "RBC ETFs").

As announced earlier this year, RBC Target 2023 Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSX: RQK) matured effective the close of business today, Friday, September 15, 2023. In addition, seven RBC ETFs were terminated effective the close of business today. The RBC ETFs were voluntarily delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange or Neo Exchange, as applicable, at the request of RBC GAM Inc. effective market close on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

The final net asset value ("NAV") per unit of the RBC ETFs are as follows:

FUND NAME FUND TICKER FINAL NAV PER UNIT Breakdown of final NAV per Unit INCOME PER UNIT CAPITAL GAIN PER UNIT CAPITAL PER UNIT RBC Target 2023 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQK $19.0981 $0.125 $0.0000 $18.9731 RBC Quant Canadian Equity Leaders ETF RCE $26.8785 $0.000 $0.0000 $26.8785 RBC Quant U.S. Equity Leaders ETF RUE $45.7475 $0.000 $0.0000 $45.7475 RBC Quant U.S. Equity Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RUE.U $33.8141 $0.000 $0.0000 $33.8141 RBC Quant U.S. Equity Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF RUEH $36.4855 $0.000 $0.0000 $36.4855 RBC Quant EAFE Equity Leaders ETF RIE $23.4524 $0.004 $0.0000 $23.4488 RBC Quant EAFE Equity Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RIE.U $17.3348 $0.003 $0.0000 $17.3322 RBC Quant EAFE Equity Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF RIEH $23.7796 $0.000 $1.8853 $21.8943 RBC Quant Emerging Markets Equity Leaders ETF RXE $22.9511 $0.231 $0.0000 $22.7196 RBC Quant Emerging Markets Equity Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RXE.U $16.9642 $0.171 $0.0000 $16.7931 RBC Vision Women's Leadership MSCI Canada Index ETF RLDR $24.9163 $0.000 $0.0000 $24.9163

* Amounts per unit ($) are in USD for RUE.U, RIE.U and RXE.U

The maturity proceeds were paid out of each RBC ETF today to the unitholders of the remaining outstanding units.

For further information regarding RBC ETFs, please visit www.rbcgam.com/etfsolutions.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in ETFs. Please read the applicable prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

RBC ETFs do not seek to return any predetermined amount at maturity. Index returns do not represent RBC ETF returns. RBC ETFs are managed by RBC GAM Inc., a member of the RBC GAM group of companies and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada.

The RBC Target 2023 Corporate Bond Index ETF does not seek to deliver a predetermined amount at maturity, and the amount an investor receives may be more or less than their original investment. The RBC Target 2023 Corporate Bond Index ETF was developed solely by RBC GAM Inc. and is not in any way connected to or sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by the London Stock Exchange Group plc and its group undertakings (collectively, the "LSE Group").

All rights in the FTSE Canada 2023 Maturity Corporate Bond Index vest in the relevant LSE Group company which owns the FTSE Canada 2023 Maturity Corporate Bond Index. "FTSE®" is a trade mark of the relevant LSE Group company and is used by any other LSE Group company under license.

The FTSE Canada 2023 Maturity Corporate Bond Index is calculated by or on behalf of FTSE Global Debt Capital Markets Inc. or its affiliate, agent or partner. The LSE Group does not accept any liability whatsoever to any person arising out of (a) the use of, reliance on or any error in the FTSE Canada 2023 Maturity Corporate Bond Index or (b) investment in or operation of the RBC Target 2023 Corporate Bond Index ETF. The LSE Group makes no claim, prediction, warranty or representation either as to the results to be obtained from the RBC Target 2023 Corporate Bond Index ETF or the suitability of the FTSE Canada 2023 Maturity Corporate Bond Index for the purpose to which it is being put by RBC GAM Inc.

RBC Vision Women's Leadership MSCI Canada Index ETF is not sponsored, endorsed or promoted by MSCI Inc. ("MSCI"), and MSCI bears no liability with respect to the ETF or any index on which the ETF is based. The prospectus of RBC Vision Women's Leadership MSCI Canada Index ETF contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship MSCI has with RBC GAM Inc. and the ETF.

