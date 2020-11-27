TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc.") today announced the final valuation of five RBC ETFs.

As announced earlier this year , the following five RBC ETFs will be terminated effective today and were delisted effective market close on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. The final net asset value ("NAV") per unit of the ETFs consists of the following:

ETF TICKER INCOME PER

UNIT CAPITAL PER

UNIT FINAL NAV

PER UNIT RBC Strategic Global Dividend Leaders ETF RLD $0.0900 $24.9544 $25.0444 RBC Strategic Global Equity Leaders ETF RLE $0.0000 $28.2095 $28.2095 RBC Quant Global Infrastructure Leaders ETF RIG $0.1800 $18.1250 $18.3050 RBC Quant Global Infrastructure Leaders ETF

(USD Units) RIG.U $0.1400 $13.9213 $14.0613 RBC Quant Global Real Estate Leaders ETF RGRE $1.0500 $15.4175 $16.4675 RBC Quant Global Real Estate Leaders ETF (USD Units) RGRE.U $0.8100 $11.8398 $12.6498 RBC 6 - 10 Year Laddered Canadian Corporate

Bond ETF RMBO $0.0300 $21.9336 $21.9636

* Cash distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for RIG.U and RGRE.U

The termination proceeds will be paid out of each ETF today to the applicable holders of the remaining outstanding units.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"). Please read the applicable prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns. RBC ETFs do not seek to return any predetermined amount at maturity. Index returns do not represent RBC ETF returns. RBC ETFs are managed by RBC GAM Inc., a member of the RBC GAM group of companies and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada.

