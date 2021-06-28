TORONTO, June 28, 2021 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc.") today announced changes to RBC Private Canadian Mid-Cap Equity Pool (the "Pool") and Phillips, Hager & North Small Float Fund (the "Fund").

Renaming of RBC Private Canadian Mid-Cap Equity Pool plus re-designation and capping of Series F units

Effective June 30, 2021, the name of the Pool will be changed to RBC Canadian Mid-Cap Equity Fund. There will be no changes to the investment objectives or investment strategies of the Pool. Furthermore, Series F units of the Pool will be re-designated to Series I units and will be capped to new investors.

Fee changes for Series F units of Phillips, Hager & North Small Float Fund

Effective September 1, 2021, the management fee and the administration fee for the Fund will be changed as follows:



Current Effective September 1, 2021 Management Fee 1.00% 0.75% Administration Fee 0.00% 0.10% Management

Expense Ratio 1.10% 0.93 *%

* This is an estimate and represents what the 2020 reported MER would have been had the fee changes been in effect throughout 2020

The Fund's management expense ratio comprises the Fund's management fee and administration fee, plus applicable taxes. Administration fees are used to pay for the following operating expenses of a fund: regulatory filing fees, fees and expenses associated with the Independent Review Committee, recordkeeping, accounting and fund valuation costs, custody fees, audit and legal fees, the costs of preparing and distributing annual and semi-annual reports, prospectuses, fund facts, statements and other investor communications.

Please consult your advisor and read the prospectus or Fund Facts document before investing. There may be commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses associated with mutual fund investments. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. RBC Funds, BlueBay Funds, PH&N Funds and RBC Private Pools are offered by RBC GAM Inc. and distributed through authorized dealers in Canada. RBC GAM Inc. is a member of the RBC GAM group of companies and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada.

