VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - RBC will be expanding its sponsorship as the Official Financial Services Partner and an Official Ticket Access Partner of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour in Canada when it comes to Vancouver in December 2024. Through RBC's Avion Rewards program, which is open to all Canadians regardless of where they bank, members will have the opportunity to access an exclusive allocation of tickets to the Vancouver shows.

The groundbreaking tour has been in high demand since kicking off earlier this year, bringing together generations of music fans and breaking sales records around the globe. RBC is the Official Financial Services Partner and an Official Ticket Access Partner of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour for all Canadian tour dates, including the Toronto shows in November 2024. Avion Rewards members that registered for Toronto tickets are also eligible to register again for the opportunity to purchase tickets for the Vancouver shows.

"By bringing her record-smashing tour to Canada's West Coast, Taylor Swift will no doubt delight fans while delivering meaningful economic impact to the great city of Vancouver," said Mary DePaoli, executive vice president and chief marketing officer, RBC. "RBC is proud to expand our sponsorship with Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour in Canada and give as many fans as possible access to see her live. The excitement from our Avion Rewards members for the Toronto shows was unprecedented and we're thrilled to have another opportunity to provide value with an exclusive allocation of tickets to the Vancouver concert dates."

HOW TO ACCESS TICKET OPPORTUNITIES:

There are two ways to access the opportunity to purchase tickets. As tickets are in high demand and limited quantities, those interested in attending are encouraged to take both steps below to maximize their opportunity. A Ticketmaster Verified Fan registration does not void an Avion Rewards registration and vice versa.

Ticketmaster Verified Fan registration opens to the general public on November 2, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. PDT and closes on November 4, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. PDT . Visit https://registration.ticketmaster.com/taylorswift to register for the opportunity to purchase tickets (Note: this page is available in English only).

at and closes on at . Visit https://registration.ticketmaster.com/taylorswift to register for the opportunity to purchase tickets The Avion Rewards member unique registration page opens on November 2, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. PDT and closes on November 8, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. PST . Visit https://registration.ticketmaster.com/rbctstheerastour to register for the opportunity to purchase tickets. When registering, you will be asked to provide the email address associated with your Avion Rewards membership. You do not need to be an RBC client or hold an RBC product to become an Avion Rewards member. For more information about Avion Rewards, or to become a member, please visit avionrewards.com.

at and closes on at . Visit https://registration.ticketmaster.com/rbctstheerastour to register for the opportunity to purchase tickets. When registering, you will be asked to provide the email address associated with your Avion Rewards membership. You do not need to be an RBC client or hold an RBC product to become an Avion Rewards member. For more information about Avion Rewards, or to become a member, please visit avionrewards.com. Note that a limit of 4 tickets per person will be applied by Ticketmaster across all Vancouver dates.

If you are selected for the opportunity to purchase tickets, you will be notified directly via email from Ticketmaster on or before November 15, 2023. Neither registration nor selection guarantees that you will receive tickets. Tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR VANCOUVER DATES, BC PLACE:

Friday, December 6, 2024 – Vancouver, B.C.

– Saturday, December 7, 2024 – Vancouver, B.C.

– Sunday, December 8, 2024 – Vancouver, B.C.

RBC is a long-standing supporter of music through RBCxMusic, which amplifies fans' love of live music and connects them with elevated concert and festival experiences.

About Avion Rewards

Avion Rewards is an award-winning internationally recognized loyalty and consumer engagement platform that provides Canadians with the flexibility to shop, save, earn and redeem for everyday merchandise, aspirational rewards and experiences. Its exclusive shopping companion, Avion Rewards ShopPlus, enables members to access offers seamlessly, saving them time and money right where they shop online. Additionally, as one of the largest travel providers in Canada, Avion Rewards makes it possible for members to benefit from the program's market-leading "any airline, any flight, any time" travel offering, as well as its flagship Avion credit cards and concierge service. Learn more at avionrewards.com .

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 97,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.

