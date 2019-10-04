RBC Direct Investing Opens the Market

TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - John Bai, Vice President and Head, RBC Direct Investing, with past leader – Mike Bastian – joined Sanjay Kulkarni, Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Digital Solutions, TMX Group, to open the market as they celebrate the 30th anniversary of RBC Direct Investing, a Canadian online brokerage. RBC Direct Investing is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada commenced trading on Toronto Stock Exchange on July 2, 1918.

