First Tee – Canada and Youth on Course will provide greater access to the game for 10,000 youth by end of 2023

TORONTO, May 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, RBC and Golf Canada are excited to welcome 18 new golf course sites to RBC Community Junior Golf, which provides affordable access to the game for underrepresented groups and socio-economically disadvantaged youth in Canada. The newly selected sites join fifteen returning courses from the 2022 inaugural season, which engaged nearly 6,000 young people in communities across Canada.

RBC Community Junior Golf enables the implementation of First Tee – Canada and Youth on Course programming at accessible municipal and public golf courses and helps create pathways to the game at nearby schools and communities. The courses were selected based on accessibility to local public transit as well as proximity to community centres, with an intentional focus on regional and diverse representation.

"RBC strongly believes that sport has the power to build character, provide opportunities for young people to grow and foster vibrant communities," said Shannon Cole, Vice President, Brand Marketing, RBC. "We are incredibly proud of the impact RBC Community Junior Golf had in its first season and look forward to expanding our reach to enable more access to the game of golf."

RBC Community Junior Golf Welcomes New Golf Courses:

Club de Golf Saint-Michel – Bellechase, QC

Club de Golf Bic – Rimouski, QC

Country Meadows Golf Club – Moncton, NB

Doon Valley Golf Course – Kitchener, ON

East Park Golf – London, ON

Fox Meadow Golf Course – Stratford , PEI

, PEI Glacier Greens Golf Club – Comox, BC

Golf Mentor Group – Winnipeg, MB

Highland Pacific Golf – Victoria, BC

Hollinger Golf Club – Timmins, ON

Humber River Golf Club – Deer Lake, NL

KenWo Golf Club – New Minas, NS

Kingswood Golf Course – Fredericton, NB

Lakeview Golf Course – Regina, SK

The Marshes Golf Club – Ottawa, ON

Tuxedo Golf Club – Winnipeg, MB

Roseland Golf & Curling Club – Windsor, ON

Wildwood Golf Course – Saskatoon, SK

RBC Community Junior Golf Returning Golf Courses:

Archie's Family Golf Centre – Cornwall, ON

Blomidon Golf and Country Club – Corner Brook, NL

Cedar Hill Golf Course – Victoria, BC

Chedoke Golf Club – Hamilton, ON

Club de Golf Municipal Dallaire – Rouyn-Noranda, QC

Club de Golf Les Rivières – Trois-Rivières, QC

Humber Valley Golf Course – Etobicoke, ON

Legends on the Niagara – Niagara, ON

Mill River Golf Course – Woodstock, PEI

Peel Village Golf Course – Brampton, ON

Tam O'Shanter Golf Course – Scarborough, ON

Walter Gretzky Municipal Golf Course – Brantford, ON

Whitewater Golf Club – Thunder Bay, ON

Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation Golf: Fraserview Golf Course – Vancouver, BC

Board of Parks and Recreation Golf: Fraserview Golf Course – Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation Golf: Queen Elizabeth Park Pitch and Putt – Vancouver, BC

Each location will be equipped with First Tee instructor training, tailored lesson plans, equipment and financial support to operate at no cost to the location or participants. Additionally, each golf facility will offer Youth on Course, which provides young golfers aged six to 18 with access to subsidized rounds of golf for five dollars or less.

"RBC Community Junior Golf has played a major role in the thriving growth of First Tee and Youth on Course across Canada," said Kevin Blue, Chief Sport Officer, Golf Canada. "Their initiative will continue to expand our reach in equity-deserving communities and provide more children with life-enhancing opportunities through golf. We look forward to our partnership and commitment to ensuring that our sport reflects the diversity of Canadians."

Canadian youth aged five to 18 years can benefit from First Tee and Youth on Course at one of the participating golf courses. RBC Community Junior Golf participating facilities work with community centres or schools in their local area to register youth participants. For more details, visit: https://www.golfcanada.ca/rbcjrgolf.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 97,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.

About Golf Canada

Golf Canada is the National Sports Federation and governing body for golf in Canada, representing more than 319,000 golfers and 1,435 member clubs across the country. A proud member of the Canadian Olympic Committee, Golf Canada's vision is to be a world leader in golf and achieving the mission to increase Canadian participation and excellence. For more information about what Golf Canada is doing to support golf in your community, visit golfcanada.ca.

About First Tee – Canada

First Tee – Canada is a youth development program operating under Golf Canada since 2020. In partnership with First Tee, Golf Canada launched First Tee – Canada to provide inclusive and accessible life-enhancing opportunities to children through golf. First Tee – Canada continues to expand programming and positively impact youth at golf courses, schools, and community centres across the country. For more information and to learn how to support First Tee – Canada, visit firstteecanada.ca.

