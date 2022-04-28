In partnership with Golf Canada, RBC Community Junior Golf will support the implementation of the First Tee – Canada and Youth on Course programs at municipal or publicly accessible golf courses, with the goal to engage 15 facilities in 2022. The courses were selected based on accessibility to local public transit as well as proximity to community centres, with an intentional focus on regional and diverse representation.

By 2023, RBC Community Junior Golf is expected to engage more than 10,000 young people by delivering free First Tee programming, which teaches life lessons through the game of golf, as well as $5 Youth on Course green fees to select Canadian courses across the country.

RBC Community Junior Golf Locations:

Chedoke Golf Club – Hamilton, ON

Club de Golf Municipal Dallaire – Rouyn-Noranda, QC

Club de Golf Les Rivières – Trois-Rivières, QC

Humber Valley Golf Course – Etobicoke, ON

Legends on the Niagara – Niagara, ON

Mill River Golf Course – Woodstock , PEI

, PEI Peel Village Golf Course – Brampton, ON

Tam O'Shanter Golf Course – Scarborough, ON

Walter Gretzky Municipal Golf Course – Brantford, ON

Whitewater Golf Club – Thunder Bay, ON

"As a long-standing supporter of golf and an advocate for youth, RBC is proud to bring RBC Community Junior Golf to life," said Shannon Cole, Vice-President, Brand Marketing, RBC. "We believe that sport has the power to build character, teach valuable life lessons, and provide opportunities for young people to grow, and we are excited to work with Golf Canada to provide First Tee and Youth on Course programming across the country."

Canadian youth ages five to 18 years can benefit from programming at one of the participating golf courses. RBC Community Junior Golf participating facilities will work with community centres or schools in their local area to register youth participants. For more details, visit the RBC Community Junior Golf website: https://www.golfcanada.ca/rbcjrgolf.

Golf Canada is grateful to have a like-minded partner in RBC with a shared intentional focus to increase access to junior golf, especially for youth from backgrounds that historically have been underserved.

"The enthusiasm from RBC to advance the sport and provide funding to introduce the game to a diverse range of young golfers at municipal and especially publicly accessible facilities has been extraordinary," said Kevin Blue, Chief Sport Officer, Golf Canada. "RBC Community Junior Golf will accelerate the delivery of First Tee programming across the country and with RBC's support, golf will be a vehicle to foster life skills and positively impact Canadian youth from all backgrounds."

PGA TOUR professional golfer and Team RBC ambassador Harold Varner III serves as an advisor for RBC Community Junior Golf and helped launch the initiative at Humber Valley Golf Course in Toronto – a participating location – last September. He was joined by youth from the Rexdale Boys and Girls Club, where he offered advice and guidance for reaching one's potential both on and off the course. Learn more about the launch event and Harold's and RBC's vision at RBC Stories.

"RBC Community Junior Golf will give many kids who don't currently have access, the opportunity to play golf and experience all of the benefits associated with the game," said Harold Varner III, Team RBC ambassador. "I've always been passionate about introducing young people to golf, and I'm excited to champion this initiative that will provide youth across Canada with an equal opportunity to play the sport I love."

One of the important ways RBC brings its Purpose of helping clients thrive and communities prosper to life is by empowering young people. RBC Future Launch is the bank's $500 million commitment to help Canadian youth prepare for the jobs of tomorrow, including $50 million in focused funding to create meaningful and transformative pathways to prosperity for 25,000 BIPOC youth by 2025. In addition, through the RBC Heritage and RBC Canadian Open tournaments, RBC has helped raise over $35 million in support of local charities in Canada and the United States.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 88,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.

About Golf Canada

Golf Canada is the National Sports Federation and governing body for golf in Canada, representing nearly 270,000 golfers and 1,400 member clubs across the country. A proud member of the Canadian Olympic Committee, Golf Canada's vision is to be a world leader in golf and achieving the mission to increase Canadian participation and excellence. For more information about what Golf Canada is doing to support golf in your community, visit www.golfcanada.ca.

SOURCE RBC

For further information: Brianne Sommerville, RBC, [email protected], 437-228-5396; Dan Pino, Golf Canada, [email protected], 416-434-5525