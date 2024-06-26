RBC Capital Markets hosts its annual global Charity Day celebration

TORONTO, June 26, 2024 /CNW/ - This year marks the 10th anniversary of RBC Charity Day for the Kids, a philanthropic initiative focused on building long-lasting and productive partnerships with youth charities around the globe.

Yesterday, RBC hosted its annual RBC Charity Day for the Kids event, bringing together over 10,000 employees in 28 cities to celebrate RBC's culture of philanthropy and a decade of making a difference for youth around the world.

"RBC Charity Day for the Kids is one of the many ways in which employees and clients can make a positive and measurable impact on the communities in which we live and work," said Derek Neldner, CEO & group head, RBC Capital Markets. "We are extremely proud to support the transformational work of our charity partners, who are delivering vital community programs and developing new ideas to address the pressing challenges affecting children, young people, and families."

This year, RBC Charity Day for the Kids donated US$5 million to 78 charity partners who support children and their families through difficulties such as poverty, physical and mental ill-health, facilitating end-of-life care for terminally ill children, and much more.

Launched in 2015, RBC Charity Day for the Kids, formerly known as RBC Trade for the Kids, has supported more than 145 youth-focused charities with over $35.2 million in total donations over the last decade.

