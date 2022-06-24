RBC's annual global charitable initiative benefitted more than 55 charity partners selected by employees.

18 Canadian charities – Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation, BC Children's Hospital Foundation, Big Brothers of Greater Vancouver , Campfire Circle, Children's Book Bank, CHU Sainte-Justine, Distress Centre of Calgary , Eva's Initiatives for Homeless Youth, Fondation Jeunes en Tête, La Traversée, Lionheart Foundation, Fondation Rêves d'enfants, Fondation de l'Hôpital de Montréal pour enfants, Power to Be Adventure Therapy, L'Œuvre des Manoirs Ronald McDonald du Canada , SickKids, StepStones for Youth, Sunnybrook Foundation's FNP

TORONTO, June 24, 2022 /CNW/ - RBC Capital Markets hosted its annual RBC Charity Day for the Kids on June 22, uniting employees to celebrate RBC's culture of philanthropy through interactive virtual and in-person events in 20 cities around the globe. The day was topped with RBC announcing more than US$5 million in donations to support more than 55 charity partners globally.

"It's very important that we continue to give back to these incredibly deserving causes that resonate strongly with all our employees," said Derek Neldner, CEO and Group Head, RBC Capital Markets. "RBC Charity Day for the Kids demonstrates our ongoing commitment to helping our clients thrive and communities prosper by supporting youth and their families. We are grateful for the continued partnerships with the charities, our clients, and our employees for their fantastic support."

Employees and clients in Canada, U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Japan, Hong Kong, Australia, Barbados and Bahamas took part in a day filled with inspiring videos, musical performances and educational content from charity partners on the vital work they do to support youth.

Since launching in 2015, RBC Charity Day for the Kids has provided US$25.2 million to over 100 youth-focused charities globally.

For more on RBC Charity Day for the Kids and the benefitting charities, click here.

About RBC Charity Day for the Kids

Launched in 2015 in New York, RBC Charity Day for the Kids – formerly known as RBC Trade for the Kids, is a day focused on raising money and awareness of some of RBC's longstanding charitable partnerships aimed at supporting children and youth. In 2021, RBC Charity Day was held for the fourth time globally across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Caribbean, supporting over 50 charities.

To date, through this initiative, RBC has donated US$25.2 million to over 100 charities. For more on RBC Charity Day for the Kids and the benefitting charities, click here.

