TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - RBC is proud to recognize four exceptional leaders — Natalie Marchesan, Senior Vice-President and Global Head, Procurement and Chief Administration Office Shared Services; Erica Nielsen, Senior Vice-President, Personal Savings and Investments; Carmela Trombetta, Vice-President Commercial Financial Services and Caroline Tutakiewicz, Senior Director, Fraud and Security Risk — have been honoured among Canada's Top 100 Most Powerful Women by the Women's Executive Network.

Each year since 2003, the Women's Executive Network (WXN) recognizes 100 Canadian women who are top of their field, advocates and champions for others, community leaders, trailblazers and an inspiration to others.

"Over a history spanning more than 150 years, one thing hasn't changed at RBC: our strength is, and always will be, our people," said Dave McKay, President & CEO, RBC. "That strength is reflected in these four inspiring RBC leaders, whose bold ambition and strategic vision is helping to reshape so many parts of our organization for the better. Congratulations to Natalie, Erica, Carmela and Caroline on the well-deserved, national recognition."

Natalie Marchesan joined RBC in 2018 as Global Head, Procurement where she leads a team responsible for maximizing value of strategic third party sourcing activities along with other enterprise shared services. Prior to RBC, Natalie held multiple executive roles at TELUS, was a strategic management consultant, and also has more than a decade of experience as an officer in the Canadian Air Force where she served as an aviator on the C130 Hercules aircraft, flying global missions related to UN peacekeeping, NATO operations and remote search and rescue. Natalie has always been dedicated to the advancement of women in non-traditional fields – it is a consistent theme in her life and she has been ardently committed to promoting women and spotlighting underrepresented talent throughout her career.

Erica Nielsen leads the Personal Savings & Investments business within Personal & Commercial Banking at RBC. She is responsible for setting the strategic direction and leading all lines of business that serve clients' saving, financial planning and investment needs. Previously, Erica was responsible for leading Personal Everyday Banking, Deposits and Payments. With the launch of RBC Vantage, Erica championed a significant transformation of RBC's Everyday Banking offering with the goal of providing clients with more value and simplified digital experiences. Erica is co-chair of the RBC Canadian Banking Women's Forum, and acts an advocate and mentor for young talent across the bank.

Carmela Trombetta currently leads RBC's commercial business in Hamilton, Ontario. She has diverse experience in sales, account management and enablement, and is known as a collaborative and engaging leader. As a senior change-maker and mentor to women in finance, Carmela helps the next generation of emerging female leaders overcome systemic barriers through her work with SheEO. She has served as Chair of the Hamilton Chamber of Commerce, and Board Member of St. Joseph Healthcare Foundation and is now Board Member for Mohawk College Foundation and Goodwill, The Amity Group.

Caroline Tutakiewicz is the Senior Director, Fraud and Security Risk at RBC. She has held a number of senior leadership roles within RBC in product strategy, innovation, and conversion at RBC Ventures, and as the former Director and Head of Anti-Money Laundering at RBC. Caroline is a community builder who led the development of an economic inclusion strategy for survivors of human trafficking and dedicated 12 years to diverting youth from formal judicial proceedings. Caroline has held leadership roles with the RBC Pride Employee Resource Group and is an active Board Director with experience serving on the Boards of Sherbourne Health, MADD Toronto, and Start Proud. Her leadership has been formally recognized by WXN's Top 100 Most Powerful Woman (2019) and by Yahoo Finance as a three-time Global LGBT+ Emerging Leader (2019-2021).

RBC is committed to increasing the representation of women in leadership and promoting equal access to career opportunities for everyone. We're proud of the progress we've made and we're committed to using our voice to inspire greater inclusivity in our workplace and communities, and continue to Speak Up for Inclusion.

To learn more about Diversity & Inclusion at RBC, visit www.rbc.com/diversity. More information on WXN's 2022 Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Award winners can be found at https://wxnetwork.com/page/2022Top100AwardWinners.

