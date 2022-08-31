As the official bank of TIFF RBC is set to deliver programming that champions diverse

voices in film and demonstrates its continued commitment to the arts

TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - As a longstanding supporter of Canada's arts community, RBC is pleased to announce its continued support of the 47th annual Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) with new and enhanced programming, as well as the return of fan favourites for film lovers and RBC clients throughout the festival.

RBC House will host an exclusive RBCxMusic night on September 8th featuring a performance by alt-rock band Wallows, composed of Dylan Minnette, Braeden Lemasters, and Cole Preston. Photo credit: Dillon Matthew. (CNW Group/RBC)

"RBC is proud to connect film lovers through programs, experiences and events in our 15th year as a major partner of the Toronto International Film Festival," said Mary DePaoli, Executive Vice-President & Chief Marketing Officer, RBC. "At RBC, we believe in the power of creative ideas to bring to life compelling stories on screen."

As part of its sponsorship with TIFF, RBC is investing in the future of film, and in the power and potential of the unique, diverse voices who bring their ideas to the big screen. Founded in 2018 in collaboration with the RBC Foundation, Share Her Journey is a TIFF initiative created to address gender inequality in the film industry. In partnership with TIFF, RBC also launched the RBC Women Creator Initiative the same year to help increase participation, skills and networking opportunities for women behind and in front of the camera. At this year's Festival, RBC is thrilled to further champion emerging artists and their ideas through RBC-sponsored TikTok content from @tiff_net, which will profile inspirational women in film and offer RBC Emerging Artists a platform to share their own experiences in the film industry. This season, RBC is also proud to share a trailer highlighting the impact of RBC Emerging Artists, which is set to play prior to each in-person and digital screening during TIFF.

"We are grateful to RBC for all of their continued support and commitment throughout the past 15 years," said Cameron Bailey, TIFF, CEO. "We could not be more excited to welcome the world back to Toronto for TIFF 2022 and to have RBC right by our side as the Festival reignites the city."

RBC is also pleased to announce the return of RBC House after a two-year pause due to COVID-19. RBC House, the go-to venue for celebrity film parties, comes to life steps away from Toronto's Entertainment District at the Story's Building (11 Duncan Street, Toronto) during opening week of the Festival from September 8th to 13th, 2022. To kick off this year's Festival, RBC House is hosting an exclusive RBCxMusic night on September 8th featuring a performance by alt-rock band Wallows, composed of Dylan Minnette, Braeden Lemasters, and Cole Preston.

"We are thrilled to be headlining RBCxMusic night at RBC House," said Wallows. "Celebrating the intersection of music and film during the Toronto International Film Festival will be an incredibly special moment, and we look forward to performing for our Canadian fans."

New this year, RBC is hosting the Los Angeles Times Studio at RBC House, where the L.A. Times will welcome actors and filmmakers for video interviews and photography during the first days of the festival. To stay current on the TIFF action, check out the L.A. Times TIFF hub here.

RBC's Red Carpet Gallery returns to David Pecaut Square (215 King Street West, Toronto), where RBC Avion® Visa cardholders and film fans can experience an elevated viewing of TIFF's red carpet and star gaze as celebrities arrive at their Gala premieres at Roy Thomson Hall. Reservations for the RBC Red Carpet Gallery are free and can be made at https://rbctiff.com/. Film and music fans alike can visit Festival Street for performances by emerging artists including First Up with RBCxMusic Featured Artists Desiire, Zenesoul, Kennen and Jhyve at the Slaight Music Stage on John St on Opening Weekend.

RBC is a proud supporter of the arts and film, and celebrates creative mediums which play an important role in building vibrant, prosperous communities. RBC has been the official bank of TIFF since 2008. In 2018, RBC renewed a major sponsorship with TIFF for an additional five years, continuing its role as the official bank for the festival. RBC Emerging Artists, was designed to help artists and filmmakers bridge the gap from emerging to established and assists organizations in tailoring opportunities to advance artists' careers. RBC Emerging Artists has provided support to over 28,000 artists and 185 organizations.

