RBC and Live Nation Canada Launch Avion Rewards Points Redemption for Ticketmaster Events Across Canada

Avion Rewards members can now use their Avion points to redeem for tickets to shows on Ticketmaster.ca, unlocking a new way to pay for the biggest events across Canada

TORONTO, June 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and Live Nation Canada today announced that Avion Rewards members can now redeem their Avion points for tickets to thousands of live events across the country on Ticketmaster.ca. This offering expands the relationship between Canada's largest proprietary loyalty program and a leading force in live entertainment, delivering seamless access to the artists and shows Canadians love.

How Avion Rewards Points Redemption Works

Avion Rewards members can now connect their accounts to Ticketmaster.ca and use their Avion points to purchase tickets to eligible events*. Members can redeem as little as $0.01 or up to $500 worth of Avion points per day to pay for their eligible ticket purchases, with no added redemption fees. Whether using Avion points to cover the full ticket price or combining points with another payment method, members have flexibility and full control over how they purchase tickets to live events.

"This partnership expands how our members experience their rewards," said Vinita Savani, Executive Vice President, Cards & Loyalty, RBC. "By connecting Avion Rewards directly to Ticketmaster.ca, we're providing seamless access to Canada's biggest concerts, festivals and live events. This move strengthens our experiential rewards offering and delivers real, tangible value to millions of Canadians."

A Shared Commitment to Live Music in Canada

This integration builds on RBC's long-standing support of music through its RBCxMusic platform, providing fans with more access to the music they love through tickets, upgrades and exclusive benefits unlocked for RBC clients.

RBC recently expanded its partnership with Live Nation Canada with the launch of RBC Amphitheatre, providing even more opportunities for Canadians to experience world-class entertainment. Opening Night of the venue took place on May 21, 2026, featuring Grammy-award winning band Imagine Dragons.

"We are excited to team up with RBC to bring more Canadians closer to the live events and artists they love," said Melissa Bubb-Clarke, Chief Commercial Officer, Live Nation Canada. "By enabling Avion Rewards members to use their points for tickets on Ticketmaster.ca, we're making it easier than ever for fans to experience incredible live shows while getting real value from their loyalty program."

How to Get Started and Eligibility

Avion Rewards members can start using their Avion points to purchase tickets to eligible events* on Ticketmaster.ca by following these simple steps:

Visit avionrewards.com/ticketmaster-ca to learn how to connect your Avion Rewards account to Ticketmaster Canada. Browse thousands of eligible events* on Ticketmaster.ca or the Ticketmaster Canada App. At checkout, choose how many Avion points you'd like to redeem, then complete your purchase.

All Avion Rewards members are eligible to participate**. Avion points can be redeemed for standard (non-resale) tickets sold directly through Ticketmaster.ca, giving members access to concerts, festivals and live events featuring the biggest names in entertainment. A full list of eligible accounts and complete terms and conditions are available at avionrewards.com/ticketmaster-ca/terms.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 101,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet.

About Avion Rewards

Avion Rewards is a loyalty and consumer engagement platform that provides Canadians with the flexibility to shop, save, earn and redeem for everyday merchandise, aspirational rewards and experiences. Its exclusive shopping companion, Avion Rewards ShopPlus, enables members to access offers seamlessly, saving them time and money right where they shop online. Additionally, as one of the largest travel providers in Canada, Avion Rewards makes it possible for members to benefit from the program's market-leading "any airline, any flight, any time" travel offering.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

For more information, please contact:

Matt Trocchi, RBC

Tonisha Bath, Live Nation Canada

*Most events on Ticketmaster.ca are eligible for Avion points redemption, subject to availability and exclusions. Avion points cannot be redeemed for verified resale tickets on Ticketmaster.ca. Ticketmaster reserves the right to suspend the Avion Rewards and Ticketmaster.ca Pay with Points Program for certain live events at its discretion. The option to redeem Avion points at checkout will appear only for eligible events.

**To participate in the Avion Rewards and Ticketmaster.ca Pay with Points Program, you must (i) have an eligible Avion Rewards account with Royal Bank of Canada (see the full list of eligible accounts at avionrewards.com/ticketmaster-ca/terms; (ii) have a Ticketmaster.ca account; (iii) connect your Avion Rewards and Ticketmaster.ca accounts; and (iv) accept the Avion Rewards and Ticketmaster.ca Pay with Points Program Terms and Conditions.

SOURCE RBC Royal Bank