Raymond James Strengthens Healthcare, Biotechnology, and Cannabis Research: Rahul Sarugaser Joins Canadian Team

TORONTO, July 11, 2019 /CNW/ - Raymond James Ltd., the Canadian arm of North American investment dealer Raymond James Financial Inc., today announced that Rahul Sarugaser has joined its Canadian Equity Research team as Managing Director, Equity Analyst, Healthcare, Biotechnology & Cannabis.

"Rahul brings a combination of extensive medical sector expertise and financial analysis into this important role," says Daryl Swetlishoff, Head of Research at Raymond James Ltd. "Our focus will be on covering Canadian growth-oriented firms pursuing enhanced medical solutions in the biotechnology, healthcare, wellness, medical devices, and cannabis fields."

Rahul holds a PhD and MASc in Biomedical Engineering from the University of Toronto, and an MBA from the University of Oxford.

Also joining Rahul is Michael Freeman, Equity Research Associate. Michael has solid engineering and biotechnology industry experience and holds an MASc in Chemical Engineering from the University of Toronto.

Raymond James is strongly positioned in the Healthcare sector across North America, with a team of 45 dedicated Healthcare investment bankers and 15 research analysts covering over 260 Healthcare companies. "With changing technologies and ground breaking scientific discoveries, the Healthcare industry is evolving rapidly," says Rahul Sarugaser. "Partnering with Raymond James' powerful Healthcare team creates an exciting opportunity to uncover differentiated investment ideas for our Institutional and Private Client investors alike."

Raymond James is a leading North American independent full service investment dealer offering an extensive range of professional investment services and products, including: private client services, financial and estate planning services, portfolio management, insurance, equity research, investment banking, and institutional sales and trading. Through its network of approximately 7,900 financial/investment advisors across Canada, the United States, and key international centres, Raymond James manages more than US$796 billion in client assets under administration. The firm also has over 65 research analysts covering more than 1,300 companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally.

SOURCE Raymond James Ltd.

For further information: Peter Kahnert, SVP, Corporate Communications and Marketing, (416) 777-7052, peter.kahnert@raymondjames.ca

Related Links

http://www.raymondjames.ca

