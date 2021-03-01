TORONTO, March 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Raymond James Ltd., the Canadian arm of North American investment dealer Raymond James Financial Inc., today announced that industry veteran Yong Kwon has joined the firm as a Managing Director of Technology Investment Banking, reporting to Marwan Kubursi, Head of Health Care and Technology Investment Banking in Canada. Mr. Kwon will focus on assisting Canadian Technology firms with their M&A advisory and financing needs by fully integrating the firm's cross border capabilities in Canada and the United States.

"Yong is an important addition to our existing strong team of technology investment bankers, and is widely respected in the industry," said Marwan Kubursi, "With his extensive experience, Yong will be a great addition to support our clients in this important sector in the Canadian capital markets." Mr. Kwon has 20 years' experience in Technology Investment Banking at both independent firms and bank-owned dealers.

Raymond James has an impressive Technology team of 70 investment banking professionals and 10 equity research analysts covering 210 companies.

"The Technology Sector in Canada is at a fascinating juncture and I am excited to be part of an outstanding team dedicated to making a difference to our corporate clients by providing borderless solutions to help them grow and thrive," said Mr. Kwon. "With our exceptional North American platform, we have the professionals and world class solutions to make a real difference for Canadian companies."

The Raymond James Investment Banking team consists of more than 350 investment bankers across North America and Europe who offer a complete range of capital markets services with strong expertise in mergers & acquisitions, public offerings, and debt and equity private placements. Its advisory services include mergers, acquisitions and divestitures advice/execution, fairness opinions, valuations and proxy defense.

Raymond James is a leading North American independent full service investment dealer offering an extensive range of professional investment services and products, including private wealth management services, financial and estate planning services, portfolio management, insurance, trust services, equity research, investment banking and institutional sales and trading. Through its network of approximately 8,220 financial/investment advisors and portfolio managers across Canada, the United States and key international centres, Raymond James manages more than US$1.02 trillion in client assets under administration. The firm also has over 76 research analysts covering more than 1,100 companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally.

Raymond James Global Investment Banking Offices

Atlanta | Baltimore | Boston | Calgary | Chicago | Dallas | Denver | Frankfurt Greater Washington, D.C. | Houston | London | Memphis | Menlo Park | Munich | Nashville New York | Raleigh | San Francisco | St. Petersburg | Toronto | Vancouver

