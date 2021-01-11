Raymond James Strengthens Commitment to Canadian Energy Industry

Stephen Woima Joins Energy Investment Banking Team in Calgary

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Raymond James Ltd., the Canadian arm of North American investment dealer Raymond James Financial Inc., today announced that industry veteran Stephen Woima has joined its Calgary-based Energy Investment Banking team as Director, Head of Acquisitions and Divestitures, Canada. Mr. Woima will oversee the firm's efforts assisting Canadian energy firms with their A&D strategies by fully integrating the firm's cross border capital markets capabilities in Canada and the United States.

"Stephen is a widely respected and experienced A&D business leader who is an important addition to our existing strong team of energy investment bankers," said Dion Degrand, Managing Director and Head of Canadian Oil & Gas Investment Banking for Raymond James Ltd. "He has broad depth on all levels within the oil and gas sector, gained from his 25 plus years' experience, having advised on an impressive array of corporate and asset sale, acquisition and joint venture transactions spanning his career. Steve immediately enhances our capabilities adding senior level A&D and technical support to our clients in Calgary, and across the Canadian oil and gas sector."

Mr. Woima joins Raymond James from a large bulge bracket global investment dealer where he led a team responsible for all Canadian and select cross border A&D advisory activity. Prior to that, he was head of A&D at a Calgary-based boutique, energy specialist investment dealer. After graduating from the University of Calgary with a Bachelor of Science in Geology in 1992, he spent the first half of his career in progressively senior roles within oil and gas companies before shifting his career to A&D investment banking. Mr. Woima is also a graduate of the Executive MBA Americas program, a Cornell-Queen's partnership, earning MBA degrees from Queen's and Cornell Universities.

"It is exciting to be able to be part of a firm that is not only committed to but is also expanding its efforts to support the oil and gas sector," said Woima. "Raymond James' unique platform offers Canadian corporate clients world class capabilities on a wide range of capital markets needs from both sides of the border. This combination of local expertise and globally minded solutions is a powerful benefit for Canadian oil and gas clients."

The Raymond James investment banking team consists of more than 350 investment bankers across Canada, the United States and Europe. They offer a complete range of capital markets services with strong expertise in mergers & acquisitions, public offerings, and debt and equity private placements. Their advisory services include mergers, acquisitions and divestures advice/execution, fairness opinions, valuations and proxy defense.

Raymond James is a leading North American independent full service investment dealer offering an extensive range of professional investment services and products, including private wealth management services, financial and estate planning services, portfolio management, insurance, trust services, equity research, investment banking and institutional sales and trading. Through its network of approximately 8,200 financial/investment advisors and portfolio managers across Canada, the United States and key international centres, Raymond James manages more than US$930 billion in client assets under administration. The firm also has over 76 research analysts covering more than 1,100 companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally.

