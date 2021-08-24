"Jill is an important addition to our existing strong team of investment bankers, and is widely respected in the industry," said Sean Martin, "With her extensive experience, Jill will be a great addition to support our Canadian clients." Ms. Chua has more than 12 years investment banking experience with an additional six years consulting experience at global financial, accounting and consulting firms.

"The Financial Technology sector in Canada is thriving and I am excited to be part of an outstanding team dedicated to making a difference to our corporate clients by providing borderless solutions to help them grow and thrive," said Ms. Chua. "With our exceptional global platform, we have the professionals and world class solutions to make a real difference for Canadian financial services companies."

The Raymond James Investment Banking team consists of more than 500 investment bankers across North America and Europe who offer a complete range of capital markets services with strong expertise in mergers & acquisitions, public offerings, and debt and equity private placements. Its advisory services include mergers, acquisitions and divestitures advice/execution, fairness opinions, valuations and proxy defense.

Raymond James is a leading independent full service investment dealer offering an extensive range of professional investment services and products, including private wealth management services, financial and estate planning services, portfolio management, insurance, trust services, equity research, investment banking and institutional sales and trading. Through its network of more than 8,400 financial/investment advisors and portfolio managers across Canada, the United States and key international centres, Raymond James manages more than US$1.17 trillion in client assets under administration. The firm also has over 64 research analysts covering more than 1,100 companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally.

Raymond James Global Investment Banking Offices Atlanta | Baltimore | Boston | Calgary | Chicago | Dallas | Denver | Frankfurt | Greater Washington, D.C. | Houston | London | Memphis | Menlo Park | Munich | Nashville | New York | Raleigh | San Francisco | St. Petersburg | Toronto | Vancouver

SOURCE Raymond James Ltd.

For further information: Peter Kahnert, SVP, Corporate Communications and Marketing, (416) 777-7052, [email protected]

