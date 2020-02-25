Raymond James Ltd. Opens the Market

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Sybil Verch, EVP, Head of Private Client Solutions, Private Client Group, Raymond James Ltd., joined Kevin Sampson, President, Equities Trading, TMX Group, to open the market. Raymond James Ltd., is the Canadian division of North American investment dealer Raymond James Financial, Inc. The company offers a range of professional investment services and products, including private client services, financial and estate planning, portfolio management, insurance, equity research, investment banking, and institutional sales and trading.

