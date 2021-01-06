Raymond James Canada Launches Sustainability Investment Banking Group

TORONTO, Jan. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Raymond James Ltd., the Canadian arm of North American investment dealer Raymond James Financial Inc., today announced that veteran investment banker, Jimmy Leung, has been appointed to lead its newly launched sustainability investment banking team, as Managing Director and Head of Sustainability Investment Banking, effective today. Prior to this appointment, Leung oversaw the firm's Canadian technology investment banking unit.

"As more and more corporations and investors are integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations into their strategies, we felt it was crucially important to adopt a more focused approach to serve the needs of the market," said Paul Allison, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Raymond James Ltd. "With Jimmy's extensive background in capital markets and mergers & acquisitions, as well as his 15 years of experience working with clean technology companies as part of his previous role, he is the perfect fit to lead our sustainability investment banking efforts."

"Our dedicated sustainability investment banking practice has been established to provide the best possible advice and support to companies and investors who are focused on sustainability," said Leung. "We are proud to leverage the full resources of Raymond James to support innovation in clean generation, resource management, efficiency technologies, and bio-based chemicals and fuels."

The Raymond James investment banking team consists of more than 350 investment bankers across Canada, the United States and Europe. They offer a complete range of capital markets services with strong expertise in mergers & acquisitions, public offerings, and debt and equity private placements. Their advisory services include mergers, acquisitions and divestures advice/execution, fairness opinions, valuations and proxy defense.

Raymond James is a leading North American independent full service investment dealer offering an extensive range of professional investment services and products, including private wealth management services, financial and estate planning services, portfolio management, insurance, trust services, equity research, investment banking and institutional sales and trading. Through its network of approximately 8,200 financial/investment advisors and portfolio managers across Canada, the United States and key international centres, Raymond James manages more than US$930 billion in client assets under administration. The firm also has over 76 research analysts covering more than 1,100 companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally.

Raymond James Global Investment Banking Offices

Atlanta | Baltimore | Boston | Calgary | Chicago | Dallas | Denver | Frankfurt

Greater Washington, D.C. | Houston | London | Memphis | Menlo Park | Munich | Nashville

New York | Raleigh | San Francisco | St. Petersburg | Toronto | Vancouver

