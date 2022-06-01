TORONTO, June 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Raymond James Ltd., the Canadian arm of North American investment dealer Raymond James Financial Inc. has appointed Scott Hudson, Executive Vice President, Head of Wealth Management, Private Client Group effective June 1, 2022.

"As we continue to build on the success of our wealth management business in Canada, a key priority is to support our advisors and their teams with the best possible leadership partners," said Jamie Coulter, CEO, Raymond James Ltd. "Scott's deep expertise building relationships with advisors and other colleagues, along with his ability to find solutions to enhance efficiencies and support, make him ideally suited to help take our wealth management business to a new level of excellence."

Scott's career, starting as an advisor, includes various wealth management executive roles at a number of financial service firms in Canada. Along with his degree in economics from the University of Toronto, he has also acquired leadership skills through programs at the Wharton School of Business, and Ivey School of Business.

"Since joining the firm in June 2020, and despite the challenges, I have been most impressed with how our Raymond James advisors continued connecting and building relationships with their clients, centres of influences and future clients," said Scott. "I am excited about the future growth trajectory of the firm in Canada and am proud to partner with our advisors as they grow of their respective businesses and client relationships."

For further information: Peter Kahnert, SVP, Corporate Communications and Marketing, (416) 777-7052, [email protected]