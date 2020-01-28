Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton Acquires VARS to offer specialized services in Cybersecurity

A new service to protect SMEs from cyber threats

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 28, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton announced the acquisition of VARS, recognized for its cutting-edge information security expertise. The firm is therefore positioning itself as a leader in cybersecurity advice and solutions for businesses in all sectors and of all sizes.

Emilio B. Imbriglio, President and CEO of Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton said: "In today's world, data protection is a major issue and all organizations need to manage cybersecurity risks. This new expertise within Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton will allow us to support our clients so that they can implement the required processes to prevent or recover from cyber attacks. The VARS acquisition is well aligned with the firm's strategic plan to offer the highest level of digital and technological advisory services."

VARS offers SMEs solutions to protect themselves against threats that could compromise data security, such as advanced security threat detection, 24/7 network monitoring, identity and access management solutions, security awareness and phishing simulations.

Guillaume Caron, President and CEO of VARS stated: "No organisation is safe from cybercrime. We know that larger companies have access to more cybersecurity resources and solutions. Our goal is to offer the same sophisticated expertise to small and medium-sized businesses to protect themselves against potential and actual threats that can affect their operations, their reputation, their growth, and cause severe financial lost. We are pleased to join Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton to help businesses across Quebec protect their most valuable data and assets."

The digital shift is generating new issues that need to be addressed proactively. The first step is to identify the security risks the organization is facing, assess whether it is compromised, eliminate existing threats and quickly implement a comprehensive plan to protect itself. All companies, large or small, must face these new issues and improve their cybersecurity posture to pursue growth and remain competitive.

To find out more, visit the VARS website.

About Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton

Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton is a professional services firm dedicated to the success of organizations and their leaders since 1948. The firm's advisors are committed to helping clients thrive by obtaining a deep understanding of what is important to them, their business and their industry. This knowledge, combined with a team of motivated and talented professionals, helps accelerate growth. A Quebec and Canadian leader in the areas of assurance, tax, advisory services and business recovery and reorganization, Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton boasts more than 2,600 professionals, including approximately 200 partners, working in over 100 offices across the province of Quebec and in the Ottawa and Edmundston regions.

Together with Grant Thornton LLP, another Canadian firm, and the Grant Thornton global organization, our global footprint spans across more than 135 countries with over 53,000 people who provide real insight, a fresh perspective and agility to keep clients moving ahead.

https://www.rcgt.com/en/

