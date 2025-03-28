Ravelin Properties REIT's Syndicate of Secured Lenders Assigns Credit Agreement to G2S2 Capital

TORONTO, March 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Ravelin Properties REIT (TSX: RPR.UN) ("Ravelin" or the "REIT"), an internally managed global owner and operator of well-located commercial real estate, announced today that the secured lenders party to its Second Amended and Restated Credit Agreement dated November 14, 2023 as amended (the "Syndicated Credit Agreement") have completed a sale and assignment of all the indebtedness and obligations under the Syndicated Credit Agreement to G2S2 Capital Inc. ("G2S2"), a major unitholder of the REIT, in the aggregate principal amount of CAD$233,047,602.23 and USD$43,700,000.00.

Additionally, Royal Bank of Canada, a senior secured lender of the REIT, is expected to complete a sale of all the indebtedness and obligations under certain bilateral loan agreements (the "Bilateral Loans") to G2S2 on March 31, 2025, in the aggregate principal amount of CAD$295,471,630.31.

The completion of the sale and assignment of the Syndicated Credit Agreement and the Bilateral Loans required the consent of the REIT under the agreements governing the loans. In connection with providing consent to the sale and assignment, an independent committee of trustees of the REIT sought and obtained a six-month forbearance from G2S2 to allow the REIT additional time to negotiate the terms of a recapitalization plan.

"This is a significant step in progressing the REIT's recapitalization plan," said Shant Poladian, Chief Executive Officer of the REIT. "We welcome the support of G2S2, which is also a significant unitholder of the REIT, and look forward to working together on managing the REIT's debt as we move forward with our strategic direction."

About Ravelin Properties REIT (TSX: RPR.UN)

The REIT owns and operates a portfolio of well-located commercial real estate assets in North America and Europe. The majority of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government and high-quality credit tenants. Visit https://ravelinreit.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information herein constitutes "forward-looking information" as defined under Canadian securities laws which reflect management's expectations regarding objectives, plans, goals, strategies, future growth, results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities of the REIT. The words "plans", "expects", "does not expect", "scheduled", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", "projects", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements to the effect that certain actions, events or results "may", "will", "could", "would", "might", "occur", "be achieved", or "continue" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Such statements in this news release may include, without limitation, statements pertaining to the REIT's expectations regarding the progress of its recapitalization plan, the management of its debt and its strategic direction. Such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management as of the date hereof, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, the REIT cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements, as forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties and should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not the times at or by which such performance or results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including those risks and uncertainties relating to: the REIT's ability to negotiate with G2S2 amendments to its existing indebtedness in order to continue as a going concern as further described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the REIT's management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2024, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca under the REIT's issuer profile; and other risks and uncertainties contained in the filings of the REIT with securities regulators on SEDAR+.

