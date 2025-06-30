Ravelin Properties REIT Announces Appointment of Calvin Younger as Board Chair

TORONTO, June 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Ravelin Properties REIT (TSX: RPR.UN) ("Ravelin" or the "REIT"), an internally managed global owner and operator of well-located commercial real estate, today announces the appointment of Calvin Younger as Chair of the Board of Trustees (the "Board"). To accommodate Mr. Younger's appointment as Chair, George Armoyan is stepping down from the Chair role and will continue to serve as a member of the Board.

Mr. Younger previously held roles with CIBC as Vice Chair, Real Estate Finance – Canada, Senior Vice President, Real Estate Finance - Canada and Senior Vice President, National Businesses. Prior to joining CIBC in 2001, he was a partner with Ernst & Young LLP and Managing Partner, Ernst & Young Kenneth Leventhal - Canada, the firm's real estate advisory subsidiary. Prior to that, Mr. Younger held a variety of executive positions with Deutsche Bank Canada. He is also an Executive-in-Residence and Adjunct Professor at Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto. Mr. Younger holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Trinity College, University of Toronto and an MBA from Schulich School of Business, York University.

"Calvin's long-standing commercial real estate sector experience and his business relationships, particularly in the lending arena, are invaluable to the REIT. Our recent Board additions have strengthened the REIT's corporate governance as we lay the groundwork for the REIT's long-term recovery and future growth." commented Shant Poladian, Chief Executive Officer and Trustee.

About Ravelin Properties REIT (TSX: RPR.UN)

The REIT owns and operates a portfolio of well-located commercial real estate assets in North America and Europe. The majority of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government and high-quality credit tenants. Visit https://ravelinreit.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information herein constitutes "forward-looking information" as defined under Canadian securities laws which reflect management's expectations regarding objectives, plans, goals, strategies, future growth, results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities of the REIT. The words "plans", "expects", "does not expect", "scheduled", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", "projects", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements to the effect that certain actions, events or results "may", "will", "could", "would", "might", "occur", "be achieved", or "continue" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Such statements in this news release may include, without limitation, statements pertaining to the REIT's long-term recovery and future growth. Such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management as of the date hereof, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, the REIT cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements, as forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties and should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not the times at or by which such performance or results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Additional information about risks and uncertainties is contained in the REIT's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2024, available under the REIT's issuer profile on www.sedarplus.ca and on the REIT's website at www.ravelinreit.com.

