Ravelin Properties REIT Announces Changes to Board of Trustees

TORONTO, March 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Ravelin Properties REIT (TSX: RPR.UN) ("Ravelin" or the "REIT"), an internally managed global owner and operator of well-located commercial real estate, is pleased to announce the appointment of Calvin Younger and Jane Rafuse as trustees of the REIT.

Calvin Younger

Mr. Younger retired from his role as Vice Chair, Real Estate Finance - Canada with CIBC effective March 1, 2025. While with CIBC, he had previously served as Senior Vice President, Real Estate Finance - Canada and Senior Vice President, National Businesses. Prior to joining CIBC in 2001, he was a partner with Ernst & Young LLP and Managing Partner, Ernst & Young Kenneth Leventhal - Canada, the firm's real estate advisory subsidiary. Prior to that, Mr. Younger held a variety of executive positions with Deutsche Bank Canada. He is also an Executive-in-Residence and Adjunct Professor at Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto.

Mr. Younger holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Trinity College, University of Toronto and an MBA from Schulich School of Business, York University.

Jane Rafuse

Ms. Rafuse is the former Chief Financial Officer of Holloway Lodging Corporation ("Holloway"), which owns and operates hotels in Canada. Holloway was initially structured as a REIT, before converting to a corporation. Ms. Rafuse was a member of Holloway's executive team from its inception and before its initial qualifying transaction in 2006 until 2020. As a former CFO of a public company, Ms. Rafuse has extensive experience in financial reporting and analysis, financing and refinancing of mortgages and other debt, purchase and sale transactions, real estate and investor relations.

Ms. Rafuse has a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Acadia University and is a Chartered Professional Accountant and a Certified Management Consultant. She also serves on the Audit Committee and Board of Directors of Clarke Inc.

About Ravelin Properties REIT (TSX: RPR.UN)

The REIT owns and operates a portfolio of well-located commercial real estate assets in North America and Europe. The majority of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government and high-quality credit tenants. Visit https://ravelinreit.com to learn more.

SOURCE Ravelin Properties REIT

For Further Information: Investor Relations, Tel: +1 647 792 6060, Email: [email protected]