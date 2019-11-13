Ravel by CF Presents: CF BROWSE Beta Digital Shopping App Available Exclusively at CF Toronto Eaton Centre

CF BROWSE app enables brick and mobile retail by connecting shoppers with special offers and product searches at North America's busiest shopping centre



TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Just in time for the holiday shopping season, Cadillac Fairview today launched a powerful new shopping app called CF Browse, available in beta form exclusively at CF Toronto Eaton Centre.



"At Cadillac Fairview, we believe that building great digital and physical experiences is at the heart of our business, and we're pleased to introduce CF Browse, an app that brings the power of our digital strategy to shoppers' mobile phones," said Jose Ribau, Executive Vice President, Digital & Innovation, Cadillac Fairview. "Our focus is on delivering experiences that give our shoppers inspiration and efficiency, and we believe CF Browse will help us achieve both goals."

CF Browse enables shoppers to interact with the mall through the convenience of their mobile device by enabling product searches by brand, retailer, item, or keyword, straightforward navigation of the mall, as well as access to special retailer offers and promotions that can be redeemed in store.

"The retail business is ever changing, and our customers are always trying to find ways to better connect with us. Through our partnership with Ravel by CF, we are able to tap in to the best combination of great physical spaces, and a new digital platform that helps us reach and connect with more clients," said Michael Krista, President, SoftMoc.

"Through CF Browse, we're transforming the traditional brick and mortar experience to a brick and mobile one, bringing together our many retailers into one digital platform. Not only does this approach provide our shoppers with the opportunity to interact with the mall before their arrival, but CF Browse also provides added value to our retailers to reach a broader and digitally engaged shopper base," added Jose Ribau.

CF Browse is currently being developed to support all CF shopping centres across Canada for a future release in 2020.

Consumers can download CF Browse in beta for CF Toronto Eaton Centre, in the App Store: https://apps.apple.com/ca/app/cf-browse-search-save-shop/id1460186265, and in the Google Play store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.cadillacfairview.browse&hl=en. For more information on Ravel by CF, please visit cadillacfairview.com.

About Cadillac Fairview

Cadillac Fairview is one of the largest owners, operators and developers of best-in-class office, retail and mixed-use properties in North America. The Cadillac Fairview portfolio is owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, a diversified global investor which administers the pensions of more than 327,000 active and retired school teachers. The real estate portfolio also includes investments in retail, mixed-use and industrial real estate in Brazil, Colombia and Mexico.

Valued at around $32 billion, the Canadian portfolio includes over 37 million square feet of leasable space at 70 properties in Canada, including landmark developments, such as Toronto-Dominion Centre, CF Toronto Eaton Centre, CF Pacific Centre, CF Chinook Centre, Tour Deloitte and CF Carrefour Laval.

About Ravel by CF

Ravel by CF is an organization focused on removing the friction from today's retail shopping experience, unleashing the untapped potential of physical space and customer experience within some of the world's best commercial real estate. Ravel works with established leaders and new entrants in the ecosystems of retail, marketing, and technology to build a digitally driven innovation platform that connects people, spaces and data.

